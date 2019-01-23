NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Unveils 'First UHD OLED Display' for Laptops

, 23 January 2019
Highlights

  • Samsung will begin mass production of the UHD OLED panels in mid-February
  • The panels will sport a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Company said the OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient

Samsung Display on Tuesday said it has developed the world's first UHD OLED (organic light emitting diode) display for laptops. The panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics said it will begin mass production of the UHD OLED panels in mid-February, sporting a diagonal size of 15.6 inches and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

In a statement, Samsung Display said the displays have a high resolution, low blue light, and a wide viewing angle, allowing it to tackle the premium segment. The company added that the new UHD OLED laptop display met the DisplayHDR True Black specification, released by VESA. Samsung also says the new UHD OLED panel comes with a 1.7-times higher colour volume compared to LCD panels of similar size, capable of displaying 3.4 million colours and meeting the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The company said the OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient than their LCD products, although they can be more expensive (by about $50 to $60, or roughly Rs. 3,600 to Rs. 4,300) than a comparable LCD panel.

In 2019, market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD OLED panels, which are better for watching high-resolution content and playing games.

“Our 15.6-inch UHD OLED panel provides the most suitable display solutions for carry-on IT devices with outstanding HDR enhancements, unparalleled color reproduction and much-improved outdoor visibility. We have no doubt that our new OLED display will offer a much superior visual experience to notebook users worldwide,” said Jae-nam Yun, head of the marketing team at Samsung Display.

Written with inputs from IANS

