Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 are expected to be the upcoming flagship tablets from the South Korean electronic giant. The official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models have surfaced online, showing the design and a few specifications. In the leaked renders, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is expected to be the most premium model in the upcoming series is seen with two selfie cameras.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series renders were shared by known tipster Ev (@evleaks). As mentioned, the renders show the displays and bezels of all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is seen to have the slimmest bezels out of the lot with two front-facing sensors located in the centre-aligned notch. The power button and volume rocker are also seen arranged on the top edge. Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 have similar designs. The leaked renders of Galaxy Tab S8 Plus also suggest two selfie cameras.

According to past leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets will feature displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been earlier spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-X906N. It is also tipped to come with a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Ultra variant is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It is also said to feature an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to be backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging as well.

As per a leaked Samsung production schedule for 2022, Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022 with the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variants. All models except the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite are scheduled to go into production starting the first quarter of 2022, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite variant is said to go into production from the third quarter of next year.