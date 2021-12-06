Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be the most premium model in the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 December 2021 19:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 leaked renders show a similar design

Highlights
  • Leaked renders of Galaxy Tab S8+ suggest two selfie cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is likely to feature 120Hz display
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to feature a 14.6-inch OLED display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 are expected to be the upcoming flagship tablets from the South Korean electronic giant. The official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models have surfaced online, showing the design and a few specifications. In the leaked renders, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is expected to be the most premium model in the upcoming series is seen with two selfie cameras.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series renders were shared by known tipster Ev (@evleaks). As mentioned, the renders show the displays and bezels of all three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is seen to have the slimmest bezels out of the lot with two front-facing sensors located in the centre-aligned notch. The power button and volume rocker are also seen arranged on the top edge. Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 have similar designs. The leaked renders of Galaxy Tab S8 Plus also suggest two selfie cameras.

According to past leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets will feature displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been earlier spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-X906N. It is also tipped to come with a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Ultra variant is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It is also said to feature an 8-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to be backed by a massive 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging as well.

As per a leaked Samsung production schedule for 2022, Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022 with the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variants. All models except the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite are scheduled to go into production starting the first quarter of 2022, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite variant is said to go into production from the third quarter of next year.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  3. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  4. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  8. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
  2. First Publicly-Available Official Maradona NFTs to Be Listed on EX Sports Marketplace
  3. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals
  4. Google Pixel Watch Renders Spotted Online; Tip Bezel-Less Design, Key Features
  5. Xiaomi 11 LE Launch Date Tipped for December 9 in China
  6. Motorola Tipped to Launch 2 New Phones in India in Q1 2022, One of Them May Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
  8. Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom Smartphones’ Alleged Specifications Surface Online
  9. Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitmart Allegedly Loses Nearly $200 Million-Worth Assets in Hack
  10. Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) to Launch Next Year Along With a Rugged Variant: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com