Samsung Showcases New Monitors for Gamers, Professionals Ahead of CES 2019

07 January 2019
Samsung Showcases New Monitors for Gamers, Professionals Ahead of CES 2019

CRG9 49” gaming monitor

Highlights

  • CRG9 monitor comes with a curved screen sporting a 32:9 aspect ratio
  • The ultra-wide display is optimised for playing games
  • Space Monitor is optimised for office workers, said Samsung

Samsung Electronics is showcasing new monitors at CES 2019, meant for different users ranging from gamers and office workers to designers.

The South Korean tech giant on Friday said it would showcase at the trade show in Las Vegas the 49-inch CRG9 monitor that comes with a curved screen sporting a 32:9 aspect ratio.

The ultra-wide display is optimised for playing games, Samsung said.

Supporting an impressive 120Hz (hertz) refresh rate, Samsung said users can play challenging high-quality games without any delay. Users can customise displays for different content ranging from first-person shooters to role-playing games.

The company is also set to unveil the Space Monitor, which is optimised for office workers.

samsung space monitor samsung

Space Monitor

"Its unique built-in space saving solution, a minimalist fully integrated arm, clamps to the desk and frees up desk space for ultimate user productivity," Samsung said.

"The Samsung Space Monitor is easy to set up and adjust when you aren't using it, and simple to push back and store flat against the wall," it added.

Samsung is set to display the 32-inch UR59C monitor for designers as well.

samsung ur59 monitor samsung

UR59C 32” monitor

"Ideal for content creators that seek both versatility and performance, the new UR59C 32-inch monitor features a UHD curved display with a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and a full 3840x2160 4K UHD resolution with support for up to 1 billion colors," Samsung said.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

