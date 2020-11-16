Samsung Smart Monitor was launched in two series on Monday, a new lineup that is meant to incorporate mobile and PC connectivity apart from offering smart TV features like video on demand (VOD). The Samsung Smart Monitor is available in two series – the M7, which currently features a 32-inch model that supports ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution, and the M5, currently available in 32-inch and 27-inch models that support 32-inch. All the models in the Smart Monitor run the company's Tizen OS (v5.5), come with two 5W built-in speakers, and offer DeX and mirroring features. Samsung calls the monitor ‘The world's first do-it-all screen.'

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7 price and availability

The Samsung Smart Monitor will be available in Canada, China, and the US from today, November 16. The South Korean tech giant has plans of expanding the Smart Monitor to global markets at the end of this month. In the US, the Smart Monitor M7 model is priced at $400 (roughly Rs. 29,800); the 27-inch variant of the Smart Monitor M5 lineup is priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 17,130) and the 32-inch M5 variant at $280 (roughly Rs. 20,900).

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7 features and specifications

The latest Samsung Smart Monitor series has a refresh rate of 60Hz, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and VA panels. All models run Samsung's Tizen 5.5, feature VA panels with a 8ms (GTG) response time, a typical brightness of 250 nits, and support for the HDR10 standard. The monitors also support Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, and feature two 5W built-in speakers.

As mentioned, the Samsung Smart M7 monitor series has a single 32-inch variant, featuring an ultra-HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution, while the M5 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants, both of which have a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. The M7 has a USB Type-C port that allows for data transfer and charging up to 65W. There are three USB 2.0 ports on the M7, while the M5 has two. Both variants have two HDMI 2.0 ports as well. Both support VESA (100mm x 100mm) wall mounting.

Users can connect their mobile devices using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay 2. With wireless Samsung DeX, you can have a desktop experience using a mobile device on the Samsung Smart Monitor. It is possible to use mobile productivity apps, see photos, and watch movies using your monitor and phone.

For entertainment, you can stream content from Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and more, without a connection to a PC or mobile device. The content can be accessed with a remote control. There is also voice assistant support for Alexa, and Bixby 2.0. The Samsung Smart Monitor incorporates Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection. You can use remote access to access files from an office computer or a laptop placed somewhere else.

The Smart Monitor has Adaptive Picture, which optimises picture quality by automatically adjusting brightness and colour temperature in response to room conditions. The monitor also has an eye-saver mode to reduce blue light, and flicker free features. You can use Ultrawide Game View to adjust your screen to 21:9.

