Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 Gets Two New Size Variants

Samsung Smart Monitor lineup has been expanded with two new size variants. The 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor M7 and the 24-inch 1080p Smart Monitor M5. Samsung announced the Smart Monitor series in November and brought along Smart Monitor M5 with a 27-inch display and the Smart Monitor M7 with a 32-inch display in India last month. The smart monitors are Tizen-powered and come with new energy-saving, solar cell-powered remote control.

The South Korean tech giant announced that the 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor M7 and the 24-inch 1080p Smart Monitor M5 will be priced starting at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) in the US. Exact pricing and availability of the monitors have not yet been unveiled. There is no clarity from Samsung whether these new monitors will be made available in other international markets in the future.

Samsung's 24-inch Smart Monitor M5 features a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, 14ms response time, and HDR10 support. It is powered by the Tizen processor and has 60Hz screen refresh rate. The 43-inch 4K Samsung Smart Monitor M7 features an Ultra-HD display with HDR10 support, inbuilt content streaming apps and seamless switch functionalities.

Both the monitors have a TV Plus feature that provides a variety of free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up required. The Universal Guide option offers content recommendations based on an analysis of the user's preferences and viewing patterns, ensuring fully personalised suggestions on popular apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. This eliminates the need to have a smart TV and the smart monitors even come with a remote control. The M7 43-inch includes a solar-powered, all-in-one energy-saving remote made from recycled plastic. It can be charged through sunlight, lightbulbs, or even a USB Type-C port.

The 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor M7 and the 24-inch 1080p Smart Monitor M5 support Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants alongside Bixby. There is a Remote Access feature that will be updated to ‘PC on Screen' in June, enabling simple and secure connectivity between the Smart Monitor and external PCs for improved usability. The monitors support Samsung DeX, Microsoft 365 apps, embedded Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity.