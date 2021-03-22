Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched

Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched

Samsung S8 series includes the 27-inch S27A800U monitor with UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 March 2021 18:38 IST
Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched

Samsung’s new monitors offer regular and ultra-wide options

Highlights
  • Samsung S80UA series includes a single 27-inch monitor
  • Samsung S34A650UNEW comes with 1000R curvature
  • Samsung S27A700NEW comes with 300 nits peak brightness

Samsung S8, S7, and S6 series of monitors have been announced for 2021. They come with high-resolution displays, HDR10 support, and 178-degree viewing angles. The Samsung S8 series includes the S80UA and S80A that are offered in 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes. The S7 series includes the S70A with the same screen sizes. The Samsung S6 series includes S65UA, S60UA, and S60A with 24-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch, screen sizes. They all have a three-side borderless design.

Samsung S8, S7, S6 series price

Samsung has not shared exact pricing for all the models in the S8, S7, and S6 series but as per the South Korean newsroom page, the lineup will start at KRW 450,000 (roughly Rs. 28,900) and go up to KRW 670,000 (roughly Rs. 43,000). As of now, there is no information on availability for these monitors and it is unclear if they will be available in India.

Samsung S8 series specifications

Samsung S8 series includes the S80UA series that has a single 27-inch monitor with model number S27A800U. The S80A series includes S27A800 with a 27-inch display and the S32A800 with a 32-inch display. They all come with UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 99 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. The two 27-inch options come with IPS panels while the 32-inch option comes with a VA panel. They all support HDR10, have a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio, 5ms response time, and 300 nits peak brightness.

Samsung S7 series specifications

The Samsung S7 series includes the S70A series that has the S27A700NEW 27-inch monitor and the S32A700 32-inch monitor. Both offer 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) displays with HDR10 support, 5ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 300 nits peak brightness. The S27A700NEW model has an IPS panel with 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio while the S32A700 model has a VA panel with 2,500:1 typical contrast ratio. You get 178-degree viewing angles on both.

Samsung S6 series specifications

The Samsung S6 series includes the S65UA series which includes the S34A650UNEW 34-inch curved ultra-wide monitor with WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) resolution. It has 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 4,000:1 typical contrast ratio, and HDR 10 support. It also comes with 300 nits peak brightness, 5ms response time, and 178-degree viewing angles.

The S60UA series has 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch options with QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution with 99 percent coverage of sRGB colour space and AMD FreeSync support. The stand offers height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustment, Samsung says.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung S8 series, Samsung S8 series specifications, Samsung S7 series, Samsung S7 series specifications, Samsung S6 series, Samsung S6 series specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  2. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  3. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming Support
  5. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  6. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. Reliance Jio May Launch 5G Smartphone, JioBook at AGM 2021: Report
  10. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 May Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched
  3. Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India
  4. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Launched to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  5. Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  6. Google VP for Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta Exits After 15-Year Stint to Start Entrepreneurial Journey
  7. Google Releases ‘WifiNanScan’ App for Developers to Measure Accurate Distance Between Phones
  8. Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming, Galaxy S20 Series Gets Camera Upgrade
  10. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com