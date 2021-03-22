Samsung S8, S7, and S6 series of monitors have been announced for 2021. They come with high-resolution displays, HDR10 support, and 178-degree viewing angles. The Samsung S8 series includes the S80UA and S80A that are offered in 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes. The S7 series includes the S70A with the same screen sizes. The Samsung S6 series includes S65UA, S60UA, and S60A with 24-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch, screen sizes. They all have a three-side borderless design.

Samsung S8, S7, S6 series price

Samsung has not shared exact pricing for all the models in the S8, S7, and S6 series but as per the South Korean newsroom page, the lineup will start at KRW 450,000 (roughly Rs. 28,900) and go up to KRW 670,000 (roughly Rs. 43,000). As of now, there is no information on availability for these monitors and it is unclear if they will be available in India.

Samsung S8 series specifications

Samsung S8 series includes the S80UA series that has a single 27-inch monitor with model number S27A800U. The S80A series includes S27A800 with a 27-inch display and the S32A800 with a 32-inch display. They all come with UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 99 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. The two 27-inch options come with IPS panels while the 32-inch option comes with a VA panel. They all support HDR10, have a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio, 5ms response time, and 300 nits peak brightness.

Samsung S7 series specifications

The Samsung S7 series includes the S70A series that has the S27A700NEW 27-inch monitor and the S32A700 32-inch monitor. Both offer 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) displays with HDR10 support, 5ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 300 nits peak brightness. The S27A700NEW model has an IPS panel with 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio while the S32A700 model has a VA panel with 2,500:1 typical contrast ratio. You get 178-degree viewing angles on both.

Samsung S6 series specifications

The Samsung S6 series includes the S65UA series which includes the S34A650UNEW 34-inch curved ultra-wide monitor with WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) resolution. It has 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 4,000:1 typical contrast ratio, and HDR 10 support. It also comes with 300 nits peak brightness, 5ms response time, and 178-degree viewing angles.

The S60UA series has 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch options with QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution with 99 percent coverage of sRGB colour space and AMD FreeSync support. The stand offers height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustment, Samsung says.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.