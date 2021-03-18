Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, New Laptop, Other Upcoming Products Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, New Laptop, Other Upcoming Products Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung could launch the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G in July.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2021 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, New Laptop, Other Upcoming Products Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be a more affordable version of Galaxy S21 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung may release the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June
  • The company could unveil new laptops next month
  • There seems to be another Samsung launch planned for March 26

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, and other product launch dates could have been leaked. The South Korean technology giant recently unveiled the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17, and it looks like the company could host another launch event soon. An alleged mini-roadmap has surfaced online that suggests some of the upcoming products from Samsung and their release timeline. The company may host another event next month to unveil new computing devices, followed by the Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in June. As of now, the company has not shared any information on any of these rumoured products.

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 where it unveiled the long awaited Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. Now according to an alleged mini-roadmap shared by tipster Evan Blass via Voice, the South Korean tech giant has a few more releases planned for the coming few months. There seems to be another launch happening on March 26, but it is unclear what will be unveiled.

Samsung roadmap leak voice inline roadmap

Samsung could launch an unknown new device on March 26
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Then, on April 14, Samsung may host another ‘Unpacked' event where it may unveil new computing devices. The report suggests these might be the Galaxy Chromebook lineup and Galaxy Book laptop models. Next, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to be unveiled sometime in June. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, as the name suggests, will be a toned down and more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S7. The Lite variant was first rumoured in January, and then last month, it was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with 4GB of RAM and Android 11. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

In July, the company may launch the Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G which has also been subject to multiple leaks. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to be priced at KRW 200,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300). It may have a quad rear camera setup that could includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The leaked roadmap does not mention an exact launch date

Finally, on August 19, the company could launch the ‘FE' variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 as the roadmap says “FE Unpacked”. There aren't any details available about the Galaxy S21 FE yet, but looking at the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it could be a more affordable variant of the Galaxy S21.

Typically, Samsung unveils its Galaxy Note series flagship phones in the second half of the year, but at its latest shareholders meeting, President and Co-CEO Koh Dong-Jin said there will not be a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy A22
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G Launch in India ‘Very Soon’, Madhav Sheth Reveals

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, New Laptop, Other Upcoming Products Launch Timeline Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  4. You Can Now Pre-Order Snyder Cut on Apple TV in India
  5. Instagram to Block Adults From Contacting Underage Users With New Tools
  6. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  7. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Says No Proposal to Appoint Regulator for Social Media
  2. Apple Gets Boost in French Privacy Fight, But Still Faces Probe
  3. Amazon Care Marks the Company’s Entry into Healthcare Services in the US
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, New Laptop, Other Upcoming Products Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G Launch in India ‘Very Soon’, Madhav Sheth Reveals
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 Fails Durability Test Miserably, Breaks Under Hand Pressure
  7. Apple iPad Pro 2021 With Mini-LED Display, Thunderbolt Port, New Chip ‘On-Par’ With M1 to Launch in April
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Apple TV Pre-Orders Live in India
  9. Facebook to Remove Social, Political Group Recommendations, Block Rule-Breaking Members
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com