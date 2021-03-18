Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, and other product launch dates could have been leaked. The South Korean technology giant recently unveiled the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17, and it looks like the company could host another launch event soon. An alleged mini-roadmap has surfaced online that suggests some of the upcoming products from Samsung and their release timeline. The company may host another event next month to unveil new computing devices, followed by the Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in June. As of now, the company has not shared any information on any of these rumoured products.

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 where it unveiled the long awaited Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. Now according to an alleged mini-roadmap shared by tipster Evan Blass via Voice, the South Korean tech giant has a few more releases planned for the coming few months. There seems to be another launch happening on March 26, but it is unclear what will be unveiled.

Samsung could launch an unknown new device on March 26

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Then, on April 14, Samsung may host another ‘Unpacked' event where it may unveil new computing devices. The report suggests these might be the Galaxy Chromebook lineup and Galaxy Book laptop models. Next, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to be unveiled sometime in June. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, as the name suggests, will be a toned down and more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S7. The Lite variant was first rumoured in January, and then last month, it was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with 4GB of RAM and Android 11. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

In July, the company may launch the Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G which has also been subject to multiple leaks. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to be priced at KRW 200,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300). It may have a quad rear camera setup that could includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The leaked roadmap does not mention an exact launch date

Finally, on August 19, the company could launch the ‘FE' variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 as the roadmap says “FE Unpacked”. There aren't any details available about the Galaxy S21 FE yet, but looking at the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it could be a more affordable variant of the Galaxy S21.

Typically, Samsung unveils its Galaxy Note series flagship phones in the second half of the year, but at its latest shareholders meeting, President and Co-CEO Koh Dong-Jin said there will not be a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year.

