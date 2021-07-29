Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Rides COVID 19 Pandemic Led Demand for Chips to Report Over 70 Percent Surge in Profits

Samsung Rides COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand for Chips to Report Over 70 Percent Surge in Profits

Samsung said that "memory shipments exceeded previous guidance and price increases were higher than expected."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 July 2021 10:02 IST
Samsung Rides COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand for Chips to Report Over 70 Percent Surge in Profits

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The strong results come despite an on-quarter decline in Samsung's earnings

Highlights
  • Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group
  • The chip unit's proportion of the firm's profit is likely to grow
  • The firm anticipates favourable market conditions for rest of the year

Samsung Electronics' net profits surged more than 70 percent in the second quarter thanks to higher memory chip prices fuelled by pandemic-led demand, the South Korean tech giant reported Thursday.

Coronavirus-driven working from home boosted demand for devices and appliances powered by Samsung's memory chips. The company said that "memory shipments exceeded previous guidance and price increases were higher than expected".

The world's biggest smartphone maker saw net profits rise 73.4 percent year-on-year to KRW 9.6 trillion (roughly Rs. 62,280 crores) for the April to June period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit increased 54.3 percent to KRW 12.6 trillion (roughly Rs. 81,730 crores) from KRW 8.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 52,550 crores) a year earlier, more than half of which came from the firm's semiconductor business.

The strong results come despite an on-quarter decline in Samsung's earnings from its smartphone business because of supply chain problems that disrupted global production.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled empires that dominate business in South Korea, the world's 12th largest economy. 

The conglomerate's overall turnover is equivalent to one-fifth of gross domestic product. 

Analysts say the chip unit's proportion of the firm's profit is likely to grow in the months ahead.

"Samsung will benefit from memory chip prices that are likely to go higher in the third and fourth quarter," Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, told AFP.

The firm anticipates favourable market conditions for the rest of the year, with continued demand for memory chips in the server and mobile markets. 

But it warned that pandemic-fuelled uncertainty would persist in the second half, noting "continued disruptions in component supply".

Samsung is expected to showcase the latest foldable smartphone models of its Galaxy Z and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip next month.  

Makers of foldables are increasingly competitive, and include rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi

Samsung aims to solidify its position in the smartphone market "with the rollout of its premium mobile lineups as well as cheaper models in the third quarter", said James Kang, senior analyst at Euromonitor International. 

But Kang said the company could face headwinds next year, as consumer demand is likely to be weaker than in 2021. 

Samsung also faces legal challenges. 

Its leader Lee Jae-yong is currently on trial, charged with manipulating a takeover to smooth his succession at the top of the Samsung group.

Lee was separately jailed in January over a sprawling corruption scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.

South Korea's corporate leaders and scholars say a leadership vacuum could hamper the firm's decision-making about large-scale investments, previously key to its global rise.

Lee is eligible for parole next month after completing more than half of his two-and-a-half year jail term.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Z, Galaxy Z Flip
Twitter Closes Re-Opened US Offices, Big Tech Firms Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory as Delta Cases Surge

Related Stories

Samsung Rides COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand for Chips to Report Over 70 Percent Surge in Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  2. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  3. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  4. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  6. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  7. WhatsApp Users Can Now Keep Archived Chat Threads Tucked Away Forever
  8. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  9. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Stops Some US Gaming PC Shipments Over New Energy Efficiency Rules
  2. Facebook Rides Advertising Surge to Post Over $10-Billion Profit as CEO Mark Zuckerberg Exalts the 'Metaverse'
  3. Samsung Rides COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand for Chips to Report Over 70 Percent Surge in Profits
  4. Twitter Closes Re-Opened US Offices, Big Tech Firms Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory as Delta Cases Surge
  5. 5G Phone Demand Grows Among Customers Planning to Buy New Models in the Next 6 Months: Kantar
  6. Poco X3 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung One UI 4.0 Beta Based on Android 12 Reportedly Announced, August Release Tipped for Galaxy S21 Series
  8. Shopify Rides Online Shopping Boom to Beat Quarterly Revenue Expectations
  9. Tesla Hikes Electric Car Prices in US, Holds Line in China
  10. Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger Teased to Launch in India on August 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com