Samsung has launched a new portable X-series NVMe-based SSD featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Said to be the company's first NVMe-based portable solid state drive (SSD), the Samsung Portable SSD X5 is aimed at content creators and IT professionals. The Portable SSD X5 comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants. Thanks to Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and NVMe interface, the Portable SSD X5 is able to transfer a 20GB-sized 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds, Samsung claims.

The 500GB base model of the Samsung Portable SSD X5 has been priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 28,200), while the 1TB variant will come for $699.99 (roughly Rs. 49,400), and the premium 2TB model will cost $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 98,700). Notably, the Portable SSD X5 comes with a three-year limited warranty and will be available globally from September 3, 2018.

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 is meant for editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images, or compiling high-resolution photos. Because of Thunderbolt 3's 40Gbps bandwidth, which is up to four times faster than USB 3.1, the Portable SSD X5 is claimed to offer a read speed of up to 2,800MBps. It is said to be up to 5.2 times faster than the SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs. The drive also boasts of a maximum write speed of 2,300MBps. It is worth noting that the SSD is designed for Macs and PCs that come with Thunderbolt ports.

In terms of design, the Portable SSD X5 features a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat. It has a shock-resistant internal frame and a metal housing that is claimed to withstand accidental drops of up to two metres. Additionally, the SSD features the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink that helps in safeguarding it from overheating and maintaining optimal operating temperatures. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Portable SSD X5 measures 119x62x19.7mm and weighs 150 grams.

The new Samsung SSD also offers data protection with 'Samsung Portable SSD Software', which is based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption. It includes optional password protection and easy configuration of security settings.

"As a leader in high-performance and reliable storage solutions, we are thrilled to continue to advance the external SSD market with the introduction of our first Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD," said Mike Mang, Vice President of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. "The X5 is yet another testament to Samsung's commitment to providing innovative portable storage solutions that enable faster transfer of large data files, saving users' valuable time."