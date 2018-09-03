NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Portable SSD X5 Launched in India, Starting Rs. 27,999

, 03 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Portable SSD X5 Launched in India, Starting Rs. 27,999

Highlights

  • X5 is able to transfer a 20GB-sized 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds
  • It is claimed to offer a read speed of up to 2,800MBps
  • Drive also boasts of a maximum write speed of 2,300MBps

With an aim to provide portable storage solution to content creators and IT professionals, Samsung on Monday introduced its first non-volatile memory (NVMe)-based solid state drive (SSD) called Portable SSD X5 in India. To recall, it was first unveiled globally last week.

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 500GB capacity, Rs. 48,999 for 1TB variant, and Rs 97,999 for the 2TB capacity variant.

"SSD X5 is designed to enable ultra-fast transfer of large multimedia and data files, thereby saving users' valuable time," Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"Whether editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images or compiling high-resolution photos, SSD 'X5' delivers maximized performance levels, durability and reliability for professionals working with heavy multimedia files," he added.

Thanks to Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and NVMe interface, the Portable SSD X5 is able to transfer a 20GB-sized 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds, Samsung claims. Because of Thunderbolt 3's 40Gbps bandwidth, which is up to four times faster than USB 3.1, the Portable SSD X5 is claimed to offer a read speed of up to 2,800MBps. It is said to be up to 5.2 times faster than the SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs. The drive also boasts of a maximum write speed of 2,300MBps. It is worth noting that the SSD is designed for Macs and PCs that come with Thunderbolt ports.

In terms of design, the Portable SSD X5 features a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat. It has a shock-resistant internal frame and a metal housing that is claimed to withstand accidental drops of up to two metres. Additionally, the SSD features the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink that helps in safeguarding it from overheating and maintaining optimal operating temperatures. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Portable SSD X5 measures 119x62x19.7mm and weighs 150 grams.

The new Samsung Portable SSD X5 also offers data protection with 'Samsung Portable SSD Software', which is based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption. It includes optional password protection and easy configuration of security settings.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, SSD, Samsung Portable SSD X5
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
AI Technique Used to Successfully Treat Metastatic Cancer Patient: Study
Vivo Nex
Samsung Portable SSD X5 Launched in India, Starting Rs. 27,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  2. Xiaomi Teases Dual 4G VoLTE Support for Redmi 6 Series in India
  3. Xiaomi Launches 10W Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition)
  4. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  5. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime Budget Phones Spotted in Vietnam
  7. Huawei Nova 3i Review
  8. Motorola P30 Note With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras, 6GB RAM Launched
  9. Honor Teases Bezel-Less Magic 2 With Oppo Find X-Like Sliding Camera
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.8.30 Release Fixes WhatsApp, Telegram Notification Issue
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.