Samsung Portable SSD X5 Launched in India, Starting Rs. 27,999

With an aim to provide portable storage solution to content creators and IT professionals, Samsung on Monday introduced its first non-volatile memory (NVMe)-based solid state drive (SSD) called Portable SSD X5 in India. To recall, it was first unveiled globally last week.

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for its 500GB capacity, Rs. 48,999 for 1TB variant, and Rs 97,999 for the 2TB capacity variant.

"SSD X5 is designed to enable ultra-fast transfer of large multimedia and data files, thereby saving users' valuable time," Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"Whether editing 4K videos, creating real-time 3D rendering images or compiling high-resolution photos, SSD 'X5' delivers maximized performance levels, durability and reliability for professionals working with heavy multimedia files," he added.

Thanks to Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and NVMe interface, the Portable SSD X5 is able to transfer a 20GB-sized 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds, Samsung claims. Because of Thunderbolt 3's 40Gbps bandwidth, which is up to four times faster than USB 3.1, the Portable SSD X5 is claimed to offer a read speed of up to 2,800MBps. It is said to be up to 5.2 times faster than the SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs. The drive also boasts of a maximum write speed of 2,300MBps. It is worth noting that the SSD is designed for Macs and PCs that come with Thunderbolt ports.

In terms of design, the Portable SSD X5 features a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat. It has a shock-resistant internal frame and a metal housing that is claimed to withstand accidental drops of up to two metres. Additionally, the SSD features the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink that helps in safeguarding it from overheating and maintaining optimal operating temperatures. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Portable SSD X5 measures 119x62x19.7mm and weighs 150 grams.

The new Samsung Portable SSD X5 also offers data protection with 'Samsung Portable SSD Software', which is based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption. It includes optional password protection and easy configuration of security settings.

Written with inputs from IANS