Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest Odyssey Z gaming-focused notebook at Intel's launch event of the 8th generation Core i7 processor held in Beijing. The gaming laptop comes with proprietary Z AeroFlow cooling design as well as a Z Blade Blower. It is said to be available in select countries - including South Korea and China - in a Titan Silver colour variant starting April. US availability is slated for Q3 2018.

Samsung Odyssey Z specifications

The Odyssey Z notebook sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, and a 6GB DDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card.

Connectivity on the Samsung Odyssey Z includes a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, DC-in, a headphone jack, and a microphone. The webcam has a 720p HD camera, and the keyboard is backlit with a Precision Touchpad. Dimensions of the Odyssey Z are 375.6x255x17.9mm and weight is 2.4kg. There is a 54Wh battery under the hood. Additionally, the laptop bears dual 1.5W speakers.

Samsung Odyssey Z features

Targeted towards PC gamers, this notebook comes with Crater Keycaps that helps enhances ergonomics of the touchpad that is now located to the right side of the keyboard. A Silent mode has also been incorporated that allows for fan noise of as low as 22 decibels.

"With the Notebook Odyssey Z, we set out to create a dynamic, user friendly laptop that would take gaming experiences to new heights, from the vibrant display to powerful processing power output. The seamless visuals, combined with an industry leading cooling system will help give our players an upper hand in their gaming experience," said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics.