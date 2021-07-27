Technology News
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor With Quantum Mini LED Technology Launched

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor will go on sale starting August 9.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 July 2021 14:10 IST
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 49-inch Dual Quad HD display

Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 could be priced at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,86,300)
  • Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features 240Hz refresh rate
  • The gaming monitor also supports NVIDIA G-Sync

Samsung has unveiled the world's first mini-LED gaming monitor, Odyssey Neo G9, with Quantum Matrix technology. The gaming monitor comes with a curved display and supports Quantum HDR 2000 for an immersive gaming experience. This monitor is a successor to the Odyssey G9 that was launched last year. The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 utilises the Quantum Mini LED technology. At 1/40th the height of a conventional LED, Quantum Mini LED has thin micro layers filled with several more LEDs.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 price, availability

The company's new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor with Quantum Mini LED will be available for pre-orders starting July 29 and will go on sale globally on August 9. While Samsung didn't list the price on its website yet, The Verge reports that the gaming monitor will be priced at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,86,300).

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features an ultra-wide 49-inch Dual Quad HD (5,120×1,440 pixels) display with HDR10+ support, 32:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It comes with 178-degree viewing angle, 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source and the Quantum Mini LED display has 2,048 dimming zones. Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification from VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker), alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The 1000R curvature of the monitor has been awarded the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certificate.

In addition, Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 comes with Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1. It also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for better gameplay experience. Gaming features include Screen Size Optimizer, Black Equalizer, Low Input Lag Mode, Refresh Rate Optimizer, and Super Arena Gaming UX.

The display has a glossy white exterior, 52-colour rear infinity core lighting system, and five lighting effect options. The monitor also comes with the CoreSync feature for multiple colour mode customisations.

Tasneem Akolawala
