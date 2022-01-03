Technology News
  Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and UHD Monitor S8 Revealed Ahead of CES 2022 Launch

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and UHD Monitor S8 Revealed Ahead of CES 2022 Launch

Samsung is set to launch the three new monitors in global markets in the first half of 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2022 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has not yet revealed pricing details of the three new monitors

Highlights
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes with support for webcam and OTT apps
  • Samsung UHD Monitor S8 is aimed at content creators and designers
  • Samsung is set to unveil these monitors (with pricing) at CES 2022

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor, along with two other models, have been revealed by the brand ahead of CES 2022 scheduled to take place this week. The South Korean company is expected to announce three monitors at CES, including the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor featuring the world's first 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits with the company's Quantum Mini LED backlighting. Samsung also revealed Smart Monitor M8 that features webcam support and Google Duo support, and UHD Monitor S8 aimed at content creators.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 specifications

The first monitor revealed by Samsung in a press release (in Korean) is its upcoming Odyssey Neo G8. The monitor is claimed to be the world's first 4K monitor to offer a 240Hz refresh rate, along with a 1000R curvature. Samsung has equipped the monitor with its Quantum mini LED technology, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits with Quantum HDR 2000. The monitor offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and CoreSync for automatic brightness adjustment. It is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4. It also features Auto Source Switch+ to change between active sources on its own. The monitor is set to be unveiled at CES 2022.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specifications

Samsung also revealed a second monitor, called Samsung Smart Monitor M8. The 32-inch monitor comes with 4K resolution support and features optional support for webcams that can be used with apps like the pre-installed Google Duo. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 can also be used as a smart TV, as it allows users to stream TV, video, and movies from apps like Disney+ Netflix, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus.

With support for brightness up to 400 nits, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 offers 99 percent sRGB colour gamut support. With a thickness of 11.4mm, the upcoming monitor is slimmer than the current Samsung Smart Monitor M7 model. Users will also be able to monitor their smart home devices using the SmartThings app and control SmartThings compatible devices, according to Samsung.

Samsung UHD Monitor S8 specifications

The third monitor revealed by the company is the UHD Monitor S8, a 4K resolution monitor that is aimed at content creators and designers who work with graphics for an extended period, according to Samsung. The monitor will be available in 27-inch and 32-inch size options and offer 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support, along with VESA and DisplayHDR 600 certification. It has been certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) according to Samsung, and comes with wired LAN support.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, and Samsung UHD Monitor S8 will be showcased at CES 2022 and are set to be launched in global markets (including South Korea) in the first half of 2022, according to Samsung.

Further reading: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, Samsung UHD Monitor S8, Samsung Monitors, CES 2022, CES, Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Specifications, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Specifications, Samsung Monitor S8 Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and UHD Monitor S8 Revealed Ahead of CES 2022 Launch
  BlackBerry OS Phones to Go Offline Starting January 4
  The Gadgets We Can't Wait to Buy in 2022
  Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Goes Official
  Noise ColorFit Caliber With Body Temperature Monitoring Goes Official
  iPhone 13 Users Demand Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models
  Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
