Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor, along with two other models, have been revealed by the brand ahead of CES 2022 scheduled to take place this week. The South Korean company is expected to announce three monitors at CES, including the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor featuring the world's first 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits with the company's Quantum Mini LED backlighting. Samsung also revealed Smart Monitor M8 that features webcam support and Google Duo support, and UHD Monitor S8 aimed at content creators.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 specifications

The first monitor revealed by Samsung in a press release (in Korean) is its upcoming Odyssey Neo G8. The monitor is claimed to be the world's first 4K monitor to offer a 240Hz refresh rate, along with a 1000R curvature. Samsung has equipped the monitor with its Quantum mini LED technology, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits with Quantum HDR 2000. The monitor offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and CoreSync for automatic brightness adjustment. It is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4. It also features Auto Source Switch+ to change between active sources on its own. The monitor is set to be unveiled at CES 2022.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specifications

Samsung also revealed a second monitor, called Samsung Smart Monitor M8. The 32-inch monitor comes with 4K resolution support and features optional support for webcams that can be used with apps like the pre-installed Google Duo. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 can also be used as a smart TV, as it allows users to stream TV, video, and movies from apps like Disney+ Netflix, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus.

With support for brightness up to 400 nits, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 offers 99 percent sRGB colour gamut support. With a thickness of 11.4mm, the upcoming monitor is slimmer than the current Samsung Smart Monitor M7 model. Users will also be able to monitor their smart home devices using the SmartThings app and control SmartThings compatible devices, according to Samsung.

Samsung UHD Monitor S8 specifications

The third monitor revealed by the company is the UHD Monitor S8, a 4K resolution monitor that is aimed at content creators and designers who work with graphics for an extended period, according to Samsung. The monitor will be available in 27-inch and 32-inch size options and offer 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support, along with VESA and DisplayHDR 600 certification. It has been certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) according to Samsung, and comes with wired LAN support.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, and Samsung UHD Monitor S8 will be showcased at CES 2022 and are set to be launched in global markets (including South Korea) in the first half of 2022, according to Samsung.