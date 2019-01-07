NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Odyssey Gaming Laptop Announced at CES 2019, Comes With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Laptop Announced at CES 2019, Comes With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Odyssey Gaming Laptop Announced at CES 2019, Comes With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey is the company’s most powerful gaming laptop till date

Highlights

  • Samsung Odyssey will go on sale starting Q1 2019
  • The price of Samsung Odyssey is a mystery right now
  • The laptop includes 16GB of RAM, 256GB SDD, and 1TB HDD

Samsung isn't the first name that comes to mind when you think PC gaming, but the South Korean manufacturer is hoping to change that with its brand-new Samsung Odyssey gaming laptop. It is the company's most powerful gaming laptop till date and comes with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Samsung says the Odyssey will go on sale in early 2019 starting with the United States, followed by South Korea, China, and select other regions. The pricing is a mystery at this point.

With the Samsung Odyssey, the company has opted for a new design with a centred hinge. The laptop sports a sleek metallic case and not-so-thin bezels. Thanks to the presence of Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, the 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz screen supports G-Sync. Inside, the notebook is powered by Intel's eighth-gen hexa-core Core i7 processor. You will also get 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. There are a total of three storage slots – two SSD slots and one HDD slot, and the same can used to further expand the storage as and when needed.

The Samsung Odyssey also includes dual-channel Wi-Fi 802.11ac support and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. In terms of the ports, the laptop comes with one USB Type-C, three USB Type-A 3.0, one HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.

Commenting on the announcement, YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Samsung's newest high-end gaming laptop ensures users will never again have to compromise to experience the best, most intense games on their mobile computing device.”

In other CES announcements, Samsung has revealed that the 2019 Samsung Smart TV models will come with iTunes Movies and TV shows as well as Apple Airplay 2 support. The iTunes Movies and TV Shows will be available in 100 countries, whereas Airplay 2 support will be released in 190 countries worldwide.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Odyssey, CES, CES 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Spotted on Geekbench, January 10 Launch Tipped
AMS Links Up With China's Face++ for Android Facial Recognition
Pricee
Samsung Odyssey Gaming Laptop Announced at CES 2019, Comes With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. OnePlus 6T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update in India
  3. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  5. Netflix Wins Big at 2019 Golden Globes, Battles Fox for Oscar Momentum
  6. Jabra Unveils Elite 85h Headphones at CES, Its Most Premium Offering Yet
  7. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Spotted on Geekbench, January 10 Launch Tipped
  9. Android Q May Finally Bring a System-Wide Dark Mode: Report
  10. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.