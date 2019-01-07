Samsung isn't the first name that comes to mind when you think PC gaming, but the South Korean manufacturer is hoping to change that with its brand-new Samsung Odyssey gaming laptop. It is the company's most powerful gaming laptop till date and comes with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Samsung says the Odyssey will go on sale in early 2019 starting with the United States, followed by South Korea, China, and select other regions. The pricing is a mystery at this point.

With the Samsung Odyssey, the company has opted for a new design with a centred hinge. The laptop sports a sleek metallic case and not-so-thin bezels. Thanks to the presence of Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, the 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz screen supports G-Sync. Inside, the notebook is powered by Intel's eighth-gen hexa-core Core i7 processor. You will also get 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. There are a total of three storage slots – two SSD slots and one HDD slot, and the same can used to further expand the storage as and when needed.

The Samsung Odyssey also includes dual-channel Wi-Fi 802.11ac support and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. In terms of the ports, the laptop comes with one USB Type-C, three USB Type-A 3.0, one HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.

Commenting on the announcement, YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Samsung's newest high-end gaming laptop ensures users will never again have to compromise to experience the best, most intense games on their mobile computing device.”

In other CES announcements, Samsung has revealed that the 2019 Samsung Smart TV models will come with iTunes Movies and TV shows as well as Apple Airplay 2 support. The iTunes Movies and TV Shows will be available in 100 countries, whereas Airplay 2 support will be released in 190 countries worldwide.