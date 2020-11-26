Technology News
Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Samsung Odyssey G9 has a VA panel that has Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD 5,120x1,440 pixels) resolution.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 November 2020 10:55 IST
Samsung Odyssey G9 has a 1000R curvature

Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey G9 was originally unveiled at CES 2020
  • The gaming monitor has a 1ms GTG response time
  • Samsung Odyssey G7 series boasts of up to 600 nits peak brightness

Samsung Odyssey G9 and Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitors have made their way to the Indian market. Samsung Odyssey G9 is a 49-inch gaming monitor while the Odyssey G7 comes in a 27-inch and a 32-inch variant. Samsung originally unveiled the Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7 monitors at CES 2020 in January and Odyssey G9 was made globally available in June. The Odyssey series boasts of high-end features like 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR support.

Samsung Odyssey G9, Samsung Odyssey G7 price in India, availability

Samsung says the Odyssey G9 49-inch and Odyssey G7 32-inch and 27-inch models are priced between Rs. 49,000 and Rs. 1,99,000. Most likely, the 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor will cost Rs. 49,000 and the 49-inch Odyssey G9 will cost Rs. 1,99,000. Pricing for the 32-inch Odyssey G7 model is unclear.

The three models are available for pre-booking in the country till December 31. However, the Samsung India website does not have a pre-booking option for now.

Samsung Odyssey G9 specifications, features

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor has a 49-inch display and a Dual Quad High-Definition (5,120x1,440 pixels) resolution with 32:9 aspect ratio. It has a 1000R curvature that is meant to offer a more deep and immersive experience. The monitor has a VA panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG (Grey to Grey) response time.

The Odyssey G9 has HDR10+ certification as well as Nvidia G-Sync support. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a typical contrast ratio of 2,500:1. The monitor offers 92 percent Adobe RGB coverage, 88 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut, and 125 percent sRGB coverage. Its features include flicker-free technology, Eye Saver Mode, picture-in-picture, game mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, black equaliser, and low input lag mode.

For connectivity, the Odyssey G9 offers two DisplayPort interfaces, an HDMI port, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. The monitor supports 100x100 wall mounting and the stand offers height adjustment, tilt, and swivel capabilities. Samsung Odyssey G9 weighs 16.7kg. You also get Samsung's Infinity Core Lighting on the back that offers 52 colours and five lighting effects.

Samsung Odyssey G7 specifications, features

The Odyssey G7 series by Samsung comes in a 27-inch and a 32-inch variant, both featuring 1000R curvature. Both the monitors have a VA panel with 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms (GTG) response time. The typical contrast ratio is 2,500:1. The 27-inch model has 350 nits peak brightness while the 32-inch model is brighter, at 600 nits. Both the models come with VESA HDR 600 support and Nvidia G-Sync.

You also get Free Sync Premium Pro, Eco Saving Plus, Eye Saver Mode. Flicker-free technology, picture-in-picture, and picture-by-picture modes. For connectivity, you get an HDMI (2.0) port, two DisplayPort (1.4) interfaces, and two USB 3.0 ports. The Odyssey G7 series comes in a dark grey colour and the stand allows for tilt, swivel, and pivot.

