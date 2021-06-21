Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5, and Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitors have been unveiled. Samsung Odyssey G3 comes in 24-inch and 27-inch display size, Samsung Odyssey G5 comes with a 27-inch display, and Samsung Odyssey G7 comes with a 28-inch display. Samsung claims that the new gaming monitors deliver "hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics, and intuitive usability." The Odyssey G5 and G7 come with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and all three gaming monitors are compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium.
The South Korean tech giant announced its three new gaming monitors — Samsung Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5, and Samsung Odyssey G7 — will start selling globally starting today, June 21.
Let's start with the biggest monitor from the lineup, Samsung Odyssey G7. Samsung has given it a 28-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 178-degrees viewing angle, HDR400 support, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for real world accuracy. Samsung Odyssey G7 also features HDMI 2.1 compatibility that can help it connect with next-gen gaming consoles with 4K 120Hz support. Other connectivity options include a Display Port 1.4 and a USB 3.0 port. The Odyssey G7 features height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor.
Samsung Odyssey G5 is offered with a 27-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with 178 degrees viewing angle, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. It is also offered with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility for high graphic performance. Samsung has given the Odyssey G5 a height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor as per the user's preferences. Connectivity options include a Display Port 1.2 and HDMI 2.0.
Samsung is offering the Odyssey G3 in two display sizes — 24-inch and 27-inch. The gaming monitor offers 178 degrees viewing angle, 144Hz refresh rate, a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, and 1ms response time. However, the Odyssey G3 only comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, unlike the other models in the range. It also comes with a height-adjustable stand. Connectivity options on the Odyssey G3 include a display port 1.2 and HDMI 1.4.
The Odyssey G5 and Odyssey G7 also feature picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) with flexible customisation for better multitasking. Samsung has also added an Auto Source Switch+ feature that lets users shift between sources to instantly recognise and switch to the active input.
