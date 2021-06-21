Technology News
  Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched

Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched

Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 gaming monitors have 1ms response time.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 June 2021 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 come with height-adjustable stands

Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors range from 24-inch to 28-inch displays
  • Odyssey G3 monitor comes in 2 sizes, features only AMD FreeSync Premium
  • Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 feature PBP, PIP for better multi-tasking

Samsung Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5, and Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitors have been unveiled. Samsung Odyssey G3 comes in 24-inch and 27-inch display size, Samsung Odyssey G5 comes with a 27-inch display, and Samsung Odyssey G7 comes with a 28-inch display. Samsung claims that the new gaming monitors deliver "hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics, and intuitive usability." The Odyssey G5 and G7 come with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and all three gaming monitors are compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium.

The South Korean tech giant announced its three new gaming monitors — Samsung Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5, and Samsung Odyssey G7 — will start selling globally starting today, June 21.

Samsung Odyssey G7 specifications

Let's start with the biggest monitor from the lineup, Samsung Odyssey G7. Samsung has given it a 28-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 178-degrees viewing angle, HDR400 support, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for real world accuracy. Samsung Odyssey G7 also features HDMI 2.1 compatibility that can help it connect with next-gen gaming consoles with 4K 120Hz support. Other connectivity options include a Display Port 1.4 and a USB 3.0 port. The Odyssey G7 features height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor.

Samsung Odyssey G5 specifications

Samsung Odyssey G5 is offered with a 27-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with 178 degrees viewing angle, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. It is also offered with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility for high graphic performance. Samsung has given the Odyssey G5 a height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor as per the user's preferences. Connectivity options include a Display Port 1.2 and HDMI 2.0.

Samsung Odyssey G3 specifications

Samsung is offering the Odyssey G3 in two display sizes — 24-inch and 27-inch. The gaming monitor offers 178 degrees viewing angle, 144Hz refresh rate, a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, and 1ms response time. However, the Odyssey G3 only comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, unlike the other models in the range. It also comes with a height-adjustable stand. Connectivity options on the Odyssey G3 include a display port 1.2 and HDMI 1.4.

The Odyssey G5 and Odyssey G7 also feature picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) with flexible customisation for better multitasking. Samsung has also added an Auto Source Switch+ feature that lets users shift between sources to instantly recognise and switch to the active input.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Comment
