Technology News
loading

CES 2022: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor, Freestyle Projector Unveiled

Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 4K curved monitor with 16:9 aspect ratio.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 January 2022 20:33 IST
CES 2022: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor, Freestyle Projector Unveiled

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tim Schofield/ Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Ark can also be used in portrait mode

Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey Ark is aimed at gamers and professionals
  • Samsung Freestyle projector is also a smart speaker
  • It offers clear projection of up to 100 inches in size

Samsung Odyssey Ark curved monitor has been unveiled at CES 2022. This 55-inch 4K monitor is the largest of its kind offered by the company and is aimed at both gamers as well as professionals. Samsung says that the monitor takes “immersion to the next level with a multi-view experience.” Meanwhile, the South Korean technology giant has also showcased Freestyle projector with auto-level, auto-focus, and auto-keystone capabilities. The projector cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, and offers up to 100-inch projection size, Samsung says.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved monitor measures 55-inch, and comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio. As per a report by The Verge, the monitor will be launched in the US in the second half of the year. It could feature quantum dot colour and Mini LED backlighting. It comes with a height adjustable stand (HAS) with pivot and tilt functionality. It can be used in both landscape and portrait orientation.

Samsung is offering a wireless dial controller to reportedly manage lighting and the interface. Other details of the monitor are not known yet. YouTuber Tim Schofield posted some images of the display on his Twitter handle.

Samsung also showcased a portable Freestyle projector which is “targeted toward Gen Z and millennials.” It is a projector, a smart speaker, and an ambient lighting device all rolled into one. Samsung says that the projector is its first portable screen which works when connected to a standard E262 light socket without the need for additional wiring. It is available for pre-order in the US, and soon will be available for purchase in other global markets in the following months.

Samsung says that Freestyle's cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees essentially enabling users to project content on tables, floors, walls, or ceilings. The Samsung Freestyle projector comes with full auto keystone and auto levelling features. This meas it automatically adjusts its screen to any surface at any angle for a straight image output. You also get an auto focus function, and it is claimed to offer a clear image projection up to 100 inches in size.

The Samsung Freestyle projector comes with a dual passive radiator for deep bass, and 360-degree sound radiation for a quality sound. It also provides mood lighting effects with its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. Samsung says that Freestyle analyses the music to pair visual effects and projects them on the wall. Weighing at 830 grams, the device also offers inbuilt streaming services and its mirroring feature is compatible with both Android phones and iPhone. It also supports far-field voice control to summon voice assistants.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Odyssey Ark, Samsung Odyssey Ark Specifications, Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Monitor, Samsung Freestyle Projector, Samsung Freestyle Projector Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
CES 2022: MSI Unveils Series of Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU
CES 2022: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor, Freestyle Projector Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  6. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  7. Hisense 55U6G 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart Android TV Review
  8. Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop Launched: Details Here
  9. Dizo Buds Z Pro TWS Earphones, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2022: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor, Freestyle Projector Unveiled
  2. CES 2022: MSI Unveils Series of Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU
  3. Crypto Ban in India 'Difficult to Implement', Says Ashima Goyal of India’s Monetary Policy Committee: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11
  5. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.78-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut
  7. Xiaomi India Slapped With Rs. 653-Crore Notice for Alleged Tax Evasion
  8. CES 2022: Dell's Alienware Lineup Adds 5 Gaming Laptops, Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Gaming Peripherals
  9. CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake CPU, New Design Announced
  10. CES 2022: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022), Helios 300 (2022), Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptops Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com