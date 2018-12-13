NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) With Improved S Pen, Bigger Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) With Improved S Pen, Bigger Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

, 13 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) With Improved S Pen, Bigger Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) price has not been disclosed yet

Highlights

  • The 13-inch model gets slightly tweaked features
  • A new 15-inch variant has been introduced
  • The 2-in-1 laptop will be released on December 14

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its latest Notebook 9 Pen range of convertible laptops. The 13-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) model has been refreshed with an improved S Pen and slightly tweaked specifications including a significantly bigger battery cell. The range gets a new, larger 15-inch model for users who prefer more real estate. Let's check out the specifications, features, and availability details of the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019). Both variants in the range run Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) price, availability

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) pricing has not been revealed by the South Korean manufacturer yet. Both models will be available in South Korea from December 14. Availability will expand to Brazil, China, Hong Kong, and the US starting in “early 2019”.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) features

The new Notebook 9 Pen sports an all-metal aluminium frame, and has been launched in Ocean Blue and Platinum White colour variants. The improved S Pen is claimed to offer reduced latency up to 2x that of the older model, launched about a year ago. Users can download the Myscript Nebo app for a free three-month trial when purchasing the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019).

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) specifications

The Notebook 9 Pen (2019) has been launched in 13.3-inch and 15-inch display variants, both with a full-HD resolution. The new 2-in-1 notebook is powered by Intel's 8th-generation Core i7 processor, coupled with Intel UHD graphics/ Nvidia GeForce MX150 (2GB), 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity ports on the Notebook 9 Pen (2019) include 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1x USB Type-C port, a headphone/mic combo jack, and a UFS/microSD card combo jack. Other connectivity options include gigabit 2X2 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and an HD IR front-facing camera. The AKG stereo speakers are tuned with ThunderAmp audio technology. Other features include a backlit keyboard and built-in S Pen.

Dimensions of the Notebook 9 Pen (2019) 13.3-inch variant are 307.9x206.2x14.9-15.9mm and those of the 15-inch model are 347.9x229.x16.9 mm. The former weighs 1.12kg and the latter weighs in at 1.56kg. Both get a aluminium shell, with a 54Wh battery cell under the hood (fast charging support).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 2019, Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 2019 Price, Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 2019 Specifications, Samsung, Microsoft
Huawei Nova 4 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Sensor
Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Cast in Pixar’s Onward
Pricee
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) With Improved S Pen, Bigger Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  2. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge Launched in India
  4. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
  5. Redmi 6A Price in India Revised to Original, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  6. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  7. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  8. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  9. Nikon Coolpix P1000 Review
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.