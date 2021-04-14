Technology News
Samsung Hosting Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Virtual Event on April 28, Galaxy Book Laptops Expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will take place at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on April 28.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2021 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung teases to launch its “most powerful Galaxy” at this month’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung’s third Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will be held on April 28
  • The virtual event is expected to be for the company’s new laptops
  • Samsung rival Apple is hosting a virtual event next week

Samsung on Wednesday announced that it is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28. The virtual event, which will be the company's third Galaxy Unpacked of this year, will be livestreamed online and is expected to be the place where we could see new Galaxy Book laptops as well as some next-generation Chromebooks. This is unlike the two earlier Galaxy Unpacked versions where Samsung brought its new smartphones. Exact details about what Samsung is launching on April 28 are yet to be officially revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 timings, livestream details

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will begin at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on April 28. The event will be livestreamed through the Samsung Newsroom site and Samsung YouTube channel.

Samsung has released a teaser video that gives us a hint at the launch of the company's next-generation computing devices. The video claims that “the most powerful Galaxy” will be unveiling at the virtual launch event. You can watch the teaser video embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch expectations

Although Samsung hasn't provided any particular details about what it is bringing at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event later this month, the company is believed to unveil its new laptops. The coronavirus pandemic has already boosted the demand for computing devices and shifted interest of companies from smartphones to laptops and tablets.

The rumour mill has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be the two key models launching at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Tipster Evan Blass just earlier this week leaked the purported renders of both new Galaxy Book models.

Blass claimed that the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 both would come in 13- and 15-inch sizes and have 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The laptops are also expected to have AMOLED displays, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and LTE wireless connectivity. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 in the series is also expected to have S Pen stylus support and a 360-degree hinge design.

“Pro is being positioned as the successor to the Galaxy Book Ion lineup, Pro 360 is more akin to the Galaxy Book Flex series,” Blass said.

In addition to the Galaxy Book Pro models, Samsung is speculated to have the Galaxy Book Go in the works. The affordable laptop purportedly appeared on the US FCC website with two different model numbers.

Samsung may also have its new Chromebooks ready that could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Companies including HP are also upgrading their Chromebook portfolios as the demand for affordable Chrome OS-based machines has reached new levels — owing mainly to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Interestingly, Samsung isn't the only tech company that is hosting its major launch event this month. Apple is also holding a virtual event next week where it is expected to unveil its new iPad models.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone series as well as Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth trackers at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021 in January. The company hosted its second Galaxy Unpacked version of the year in March where it unveiled the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Raises $1 Billion in Funding, Now Valued at $28.7 Billion

Related Stories

