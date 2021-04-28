Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event is scheduled for today (Wednesday, April 28) where the company is expected to unveil a new range of Galaxy Book notebooks. The new laptops are speculated to be Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360. The South Korean company is likely to take on brands including Apple and Microsoft with its Galaxy Book portfolio. While Samsung has not revealed much about the lineup yet, the rumour mill has suggested some details about the Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will take place at 10am EST (7:30pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed online through the Samsung website. It will also be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch it right here.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price will start at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,900) in the US, according to a recent report. The tablet is also rumoured to have an LTE variant that could start at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300).

Samsung Galaxy Book Go specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is rumoured to have a 14-inch full-HD display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The notebook is also said to have a 720p webcam, a fingerprint reader along with Windows Hello integration, and a backlit keyboard. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go could include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung is also said to offer connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB 2.0 and USB Type-C ports. The Windows 10-based laptop could also include a 42.3Whr battery that is said to have 25W charging support through a bundled USB Type-C power supply. Moreover, it is rumored to provide 18 hours of usage on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specifications (expected)

Unlike the Galaxy Book Go, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is speculated to debut as a full-fledged notebook with 13-inch and 15-inch full-HD AMOLED display options and 11th-generation Intel Core processors. It could also offer connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4 ports and LTE cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is rumoured to come as a convertible laptop, with a touchscreen option and S Pen integration. Other specifications of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are likely to align with the Galaxy Book Pro —AMOLED display options and 11th-generation Intel Core processors. A live video allegedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 surfaced online a few days back that suggested narrow bezels and premium design. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is expected to have a rotating hinge.

