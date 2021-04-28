Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Livestream

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch event will take place at 10am EST (7:30pm IST) today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 April 2021 15:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Go is expected to be among the new laptops launching today

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is to be livestreamed
  • Galaxy Book Go may start at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,900)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 may come in a convertible form factor

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event is scheduled for today (Wednesday, April 28) where the company is expected to unveil a new range of Galaxy Book notebooks. The new laptops are speculated to be Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360. The South Korean company is likely to take on brands including Apple and Microsoft with its Galaxy Book portfolio. While Samsung has not revealed much about the lineup yet, the rumour mill has suggested some details about the Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will take place at 10am EST (7:30pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed online through the Samsung website. It will also be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch it right here.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price will start at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,900) in the US, according to a recent report. The tablet is also rumoured to have an LTE variant that could start at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300).

Samsung Galaxy Book Go specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is rumoured to have a 14-inch full-HD display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The notebook is also said to have a 720p webcam, a fingerprint reader along with Windows Hello integration, and a backlit keyboard. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go could include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung is also said to offer connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB 2.0 and USB Type-C ports. The Windows 10-based laptop could also include a 42.3Whr battery that is said to have 25W charging support through a bundled USB Type-C power supply. Moreover, it is rumored to provide 18 hours of usage on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specifications (expected)

Unlike the Galaxy Book Go, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is speculated to debut as a full-fledged notebook with 13-inch and 15-inch full-HD AMOLED display options and 11th-generation Intel Core processors. It could also offer connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4 ports and LTE cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is rumoured to come as a convertible laptop, with a touchscreen option and S Pen integration. Other specifications of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are likely to align with the Galaxy Book Pro —AMOLED display options and 11th-generation Intel Core processors. A live video allegedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 surfaced online a few days back that suggested narrow bezels and premium design. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is expected to have a rotating hinge.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung Galaxy Book Go price, Samsung Galaxy Book Go specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung, Galaxy Unpack 2021
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 to Be Held Globally as a Virtual Event in July: All the Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Livestream
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration to Open for All Adults in India From 4pm Today
  3. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  4. Dell Unveils Latitude 7320 Detachable, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4
  5. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Update Brings April Security Patch and Bug Fixes
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  10. Vivo V21 Series Goes Official With 3 New Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Cancels May 4 Launch Event, Anniversary Celebrations Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India
  2. India’s COVID-19 Surge: Brett Lee Backs Crypto Relief Fund, Donates 1 Bitcoin
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 to Be Held Globally as a Virtual Event in July: All the Details
  5. Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel in the Works, Director Adam Wingard to Return: Report
  6. Xiaomi Leads India Smartphone Shipments, OnePlus Sees Highest YoY Growth in Q1 2021: Counterpoint
  7. Amazon Fire HD 10 Series, Fire HD 10 Kids, Fire Kids Pro Tablet Models With Brighter Displays, More RAM Launched
  8. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  9. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Design Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Asus ZenFone 8 Launch Date Set for May 12, to Sport Hole-Punch Cutout for Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com