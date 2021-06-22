Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has silently been listed by the South Korean company as its new Chromebook offering for the masses. The new model comes with Intel's Jasper Lake processors and has up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Chromebook Go also includes up to 128GB of eMMC storage that is also expandable. Similar to some other Chromebooks in its segment, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with an LTE connectivity option. The machine features two USB Type-C ports and stereo speakers.

The Samsung Mobile Press site has listed the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go along with its images. However, details about its availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features a 14-inch TFT HD (1,366x768 pixels) display. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as options. The Chromebook also carries 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of eMMC storage options. The built-in storage can be expanded via a microSD card using the available slot. For online conferences, the Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with an HD (720p) webcam and a digital microphone. There are also dual stereo speakers — each rated at 1.5W.

Samsung has provided Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity on the Galaxy Chromebook Go. You will also get two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone-microphone combo jack. Additionally, the LTE version of the Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with a nano SIM card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a 42.3Whr battery that supports charging through its bundled 45W USB Type-C charger. The laptop measures 327.1x225.6x15.9mm and weighs 1.45 kilograms.