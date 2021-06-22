Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With 14-Inch Display, Intel Jasper Lake Processor Launched

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes in three storage options — going up to 128GB.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2021 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With 14-Inch Display, Intel Jasper Lake Processor Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go price and availability details are yet to be announced

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has been listed on a Samsung site
  • The new Chromebook model comes with up to 8GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features two USB Type-C ports

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has silently been listed by the South Korean company as its new Chromebook offering for the masses. The new model comes with Intel's Jasper Lake processors and has up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Chromebook Go also includes up to 128GB of eMMC storage that is also expandable. Similar to some other Chromebooks in its segment, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with an LTE connectivity option. The machine features two USB Type-C ports and stereo speakers.

The Samsung Mobile Press site has listed the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go along with its images. However, details about its availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features a 14-inch TFT HD (1,366x768 pixels) display. It is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM as options. The Chromebook also carries 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of eMMC storage options. The built-in storage can be expanded via a microSD card using the available slot. For online conferences, the Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with an HD (720p) webcam and a digital microphone. There are also dual stereo speakers — each rated at 1.5W.

Samsung has provided Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity on the Galaxy Chromebook Go. You will also get two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone-microphone combo jack. Additionally, the LTE version of the Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with a nano SIM card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a 42.3Whr battery that supports charging through its bundled 45W USB Type-C charger. The laptop measures 327.1x225.6x15.9mm and weighs 1.45 kilograms.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Celeron
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Weight 1.45 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go price, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go specifications, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With 14-Inch Display, Intel Jasper Lake Processor Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  4. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  5. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Flash Sales Proposed to Be Banned, Tighter E-Commerce Rules Planned
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  10. A $50,000 Helmet That Can Read Human Mind Is Now Selling in US
#Latest Stories
  1. Google App on Android Phones Across Brands Crashing After Recent Update, Users Report
  2. Twitter Said to Withhold 50 Tweets Related to Alleged Assault of Muslim Man in Ghaziabad
  3. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Servers Fixed With a Small Update: Report
  5. Meet Airspeeder - An Uncrewed, Electric, Flying Racecar
  6. Bitcoin Outlook Clouded by 'Death Cross' Chart Formation: All You Need to Know
  7. Boult Audio ProBass Escape Neckband-Style Headphones With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Bitcoin Reaches Yet Another Milestone at Sotheby's Diamond Auction
  9. Workers in India Will Monitor Convenience Stores in US, Thanks to the Internet
  10. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With 14-Inch Display, Intel Jasper Lake Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com