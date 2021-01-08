Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 With QLED Display, Stylus Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 price is almost $500 (roughly Rs. 36,700) cheaper than last year’s Galaxy Chromebook.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 January 2021 12:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 13.3-inch QLED screen with touch support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in two different colour options
  • The Chromebook packs 5W stereo speakers
  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features two USB Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 6

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has been unveiled for CES 2021 as the successor to last year's Galaxy Chromebook. The new model has a QLED display that comes as a noteworthy upgrade over the AMOLED screen available on the predecessor. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 also comes with thinner bezels. Samsung has retained the 2-in-1 form factor and offered support for Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen on the new Chromebook. Further, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in two distinct colour options to choose from and have Intel Celeron and 10th-generation Intel Core i3 variants, and it has also dropped the price significantly.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 price

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 price starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300), as reported by The Verge. The pricing is significantly lower than the Galaxy Chromebook that debuted at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,300). The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) QLED display with touch support. It is powered by either Intel Celeron 5205U or 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics and up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The Chromebook comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options — along with expansion support via microSD card.

Samsung has provided 5W stereo speakers along with Smart AMP sound that is touted to produce audio output up to 178 percent louder than an average amplifier. There is also support for a stylus that can have up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 features an HD (720p) webcam. There is also a backlit, lattice keyboard. Further, the Chromebook includes a 45.5WHr battery.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 include two USB Type-C ports, a headphone/ microphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0. It runs on Google's Chrome OS with Google Play store access.

The Chromebook measures 304.9x203.2x13.9mm and weighs 1.23 kilograms. This isn't that sleek or lightweight when comparing with the first-generation Galaxy Chromebook that had 9.9mm of thickness and 1.04 kilograms of weight. But nonetheless, the cheaper price and the presence of QLED display makes the new model equally compelling.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Celeron
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
SSD 64GB
Weight 1.23 kg
Comments

