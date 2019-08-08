Samsung Galaxy Book S, an new ultra-thin and lightweight always-on connected laptop, is now official and it draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. The Galaxy Book S features a premium metallic build and is claimed to deliver an impressive battery life of 23 hours, thanks to hardware-level performance optimisations that are claimed to adjust battery consumption based on usage scenarios. The new laptop, which is built upon the Galaxy Book 2, also claims to deliver a 40 percent performance boost and 80 percent jump in graphics prowess.

Samsung Galaxy Book S price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book S starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and will hit the shelves this fall in the US. The company states that the sleek laptop will be available in a select few markets only. As of now, there is no official information regarding the arrival of Galaxy Book S in India. Talking about the colour options, the new Samsung laptop can be picked up in Earthy Gold and Mercury Grey shades.

Samsung Galaxy Book specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book S packs a 13.3-inch full-HD display with 10-point multi-touch support and 16:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, the device is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 8cx platform, which has a peak clock speed of 2.84GHz. The Qualcomm processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM an up to 512GB of SSD, with the option to further expand the storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy Book S packs a 42Wh battery that is claimed to last up to 23 hours, and supports PD 2.0, AFC, and QC 2.0 standards for charging. As for connectivity, the laptop takes in a Nano SIM card and supports LTE Cat.18 (Gigabit LTE) bandwidth, while Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac and Bluetooth 5.0 round up the rest of the portfolio.

The laptop comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor as well. Samsung claims that the device will wake as soon as users touch the laptop. The device features AKG-tuned stereo speakers and also comes with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Book S measures 305.2 x 203.2 x 11.8 mm and tips the scales at just 0.96kg. It is being positioned as a more powerful and easy-to-carry alternative to the new generation MacBook Air.