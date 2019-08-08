Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Book S With Snapdragon 8cx Launched, Offers ‘23 Hours of Battery Life’

The laptop will wake up as soon as users touch the power button, fingerprint sensor, or the keyboard.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 11:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Book S With Snapdragon 8cx Launched, Offers ‘23 Hours of Battery Life’

Samsung Galaxy Book S is claimed to be a major improvement over the Galaxy Book 2.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book S offers up to 512GB of SSD storage
  • It comes in Earthy Gold and Mercury Grey colour options
  • The Samsung laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication

Samsung Galaxy Book S, an new ultra-thin and lightweight always-on connected laptop, is now official and it draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. The Galaxy Book S features a premium metallic build and is claimed to deliver an impressive battery life of 23 hours, thanks to hardware-level performance optimisations that are claimed to adjust battery consumption based on usage scenarios. The new laptop, which is built upon the Galaxy Book 2, also claims to deliver a 40 percent performance boost and 80 percent jump in graphics prowess.

Samsung Galaxy Book S price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book S starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and will hit the shelves this fall in the US. The company states that the sleek laptop will be available in a select few markets only. As of now, there is no official information regarding the arrival of Galaxy Book S in India. Talking about the colour options, the new Samsung laptop can be picked up in Earthy Gold and Mercury Grey shades.

Samsung Galaxy Book specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book S packs a 13.3-inch full-HD display with 10-point multi-touch support and 16:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, the device is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 8cx platform, which has a peak clock speed of 2.84GHz. The Qualcomm processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM an up to 512GB of SSD, with the option to further expand the storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy Book S packs a 42Wh battery that is claimed to last up to 23 hours, and supports PD 2.0, AFC, and QC 2.0 standards for charging. As for connectivity, the laptop takes in a Nano SIM card and supports LTE Cat.18 (Gigabit LTE) bandwidth, while Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac and Bluetooth 5.0 round up the rest of the portfolio.

The laptop comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor as well. Samsung claims that the device will wake as soon as users touch the laptop. The device features AKG-tuned stereo speakers and also comes with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Book S measures 305.2 x 203.2 x 11.8 mm and tips the scales at just 0.96kg. It is being positioned as a more powerful and easy-to-carry alternative to the new generation MacBook Air.

Samsung Galaxy Book S Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book S Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
TouchscreenYes
ProcessorSnapdragon
RAM8GB
SSD512GB
Weight0.96 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Book S, Samsung Galaxy Book S Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book S price
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
8chan Owner Blasts 'Sinister' Shutdown Attempts as Heads 'Back to America'
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ditches Headphone Jack After Company’s Jabs at Jackless Rivals
Honor Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Book S With Snapdragon 8cx Launched, Offers ‘23 Hours of Battery Life’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  6. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  7. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  8. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  9. Realme 64-Megapixel Phone Shown Off in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  10. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost to Rs. 50 for a Limited Period
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ditches Headphone Jack After Company’s Jabs at Jackless Rivals
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book S With Snapdragon 8cx Launched, Offers ‘23 Hours of Battery Life’
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed, Sales Start August 23
  4. 8chan Owner Blasts 'Sinister' Shutdown Attempts as Heads 'Back to America'
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) With 5,100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 429 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. FedEx to End Ground-Delivery Deal With Amazon
  7. Microsoft Contractors Listening to Select Skype Calls, Cortana Recordings
  8. Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Develop Series, Films for Netflix
  9. Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Speaker, Extended Battery Life Launched
  10. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.