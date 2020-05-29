Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop With Intel Lakefield Chip, 8GB of RAM Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) is priced at EUR 999 and it will be available in the UK in June.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 May 2020 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop With Intel Lakefield Chip, 8GB of RAM Launched
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) packs a 13.3-inch full-HD display
  • The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage
  • The Galaxy Book S (2020) weighs 950 grams

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) laptop has been officially unveiled by the South Korean tech giant on Friday. The laptop is offered in two colour options and it will be available in the UK in June. The new Samsung laptop is lightweight and features an ultra-slim design. It comes with a 13.3-inch display and is a revamped version Samsung Galaxy Book S that was launched last year. Samsung claims that the laptop's fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S (2020) to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly even during sustained and intense periods of work.

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) and it will be offered in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray colour options. The Galaxy Book S (2020) will be available in the UK in June, however, the exact date is not clarified. It will also arrive in other markets but no details are available at this point.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Book S with a 13.3-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor was lauched in August 2019. The ultra-thin and lightweight laptop came with a price tag of $999 (roughly, Rs. 75,500).

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) packs a 13.3-inch full-HD display with a touchscreen panel. The laptop uses Intel's 'Lakefield' chip with hybrid technology. The laptop further includes 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB eUFS storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For video calling, there's a 1-megapixel camera and the Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) runs Windows 10 operating system. Additionally, the Galaxy Book S (2020) packs a 42Wh battery that is said to deliver up to 17 hours of video playback time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C ports, multi-media card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Galaxy Book S (2020) also comes with a fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor and backlit keyboard. The device features AKG-tuned quad stereo speakers and also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

Lastly, Galaxy Book S (2020) measures 305.2x203.2x6.2mm and weighs 950 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 512GB
Weight 0.95 kg
