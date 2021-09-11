Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition are powered by Intel’s 11th-generation processors.

Updated: 11 September 2021 14:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for business packs 8GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition has a 15.6-inch full-HD LCD panel
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition packs 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition laptops have been unveiled in the US. These models come equipped with Windows 10 Pro and are upgradeable to Windows 11 Pro. The Business Edition models are similar to the original models except for the enhanced software setup that claims to bring better collaboration tools, advanced security features, simple IT deployment and management, and flexible yet comprehensive business tools. Samsung Galaxy Book and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition models are powered by Intel's 11th-generation processors and are Intel Eco certified as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition price, availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition is priced at $899 (roughly Rs.66,100 ). Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition, on the other hand, is priced starting at $1,099 (roughly Rs.80,800) for the 13.3-inch variant, while the 15.6-inch model is priced starting at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,100). The two laptops come in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver colour options and are up for grabs via the company site.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition has identical specifications as the original model launched in April. The only difference is that it runs on Windows 10 Pro. It comes in 13.3-inch and 15-inch AMOLED display options. The laptop features full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and maximum 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It also has up to 512GB of NVMe SSD.

Samsung has provided a 68Whr battery on the Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch model, while the Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-inch variant has a 63Whr battery. Both laptops also come with 65W USB Type-C fast charger. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack. Samsung has provided AKG-backed sound along with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Book Pro laptops also carry a 720p webcam and sport fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition runs on Windows 10 Pro. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LCD panel and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor (up to Core i7), along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The laptop also offers 256GB NVMe SSD storage. It comes with an optional fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy Book (2021) includes Dolby Atmos audio and packs a 54Whr battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 65W USB Type-C charger. Connectivity options on Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition (2021) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition Price, Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition Price, Samsung
iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched
Comment
