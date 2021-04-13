Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Live Images Surface; Galaxy Book Go Gets Bluetooth SIG and FCC Nod

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 may ship in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 April 2021 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Each of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 may be offered in two color options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro may feature 11th Gen Intel Core processor
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go has model number NP345XLA
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 may have S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 alleged live images have been leaked on SafetyKorea certification website. As per a report, the live images are similar to the renders that were leaked earlier by tipster Evan Blass. A separate report suggests that another laptop from the South Korean company has reportedly been spotted on Bluetooth SIG as well as US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) websites allegedly confirming the Galaxy Book Go moniker. These laptops may debut on April 14 at Samsung PC Unpacked event.

The live images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 have been spotted by 91Mobiles. The report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro model will be available in Silver or White colour option and will sport narrow bezels. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 can be seen in the White hue and the display is likely to rotate 360-degrees. Furthermore, the images show that both laptops have dedicated Windows function keys.

As mentioned, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 were previously shared by noted tipster Evan Blass. As per the tipster, both Samsung notebooks will be offered with two colour choices - Blue and Silver for the Galaxy Book Pro, and Navy and Gold for Galaxy Book Pro 360. “Pro is being positioned as the successor to the Galaxy Book Ion lineup, Pro 360 is more akin to the Galaxy Book Flex series,” he said.

As far as specifications are concerned, Blass also says that both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will ship in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. They both may come equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core processors, offered with a choice of embedded or discrete (Nvidia GeForce MX450) graphics, and full-HD AMOLED displays. Connectivity options may include Thunderbolt 4 ports and LTE cellular modem. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also said to have S Pen stylus support. These laptops may be launched on April 14, as per the tentative schedule shared by Blass.

In a related development, Samsung is also said to be working on the Galaxy Book Go - the name which has allegedly been confirmed by Bluetooth SIG and FCC listings. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Book Go is listed with the NP345XLA model number on Bluetooth SIG platform, and is seen having Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The report also says that the listing mentions Hermes, which is believed to be the codename of the Galaxy Book Go. There are two variants as well with model numbers as NP345XLA and NP340XLA.Furthermore, the FCC listing also suggests that the Galaxy Book Go has the model number NP345XLA. The laptop might offer 34.5W fast-charging support.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court

