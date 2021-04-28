Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series of laptops has been launched today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event on Tuesday. The series consists of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops. Both come in 13.3-inch and 15-inch sizes. The new models come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors along with Iris Xe graphics. In the series, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 also includes 5G connectivity and has S Pen stylus support. Samsung has offered a preloaded feature called Second Screen that lets users mirror their laptop screen onto their Galaxy Tab. The laptops also have Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone integration for seamless connectivity between phones and laptops.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for laptops as people are working remotely. Samsung may be able to leverage the new trend and attract customers looking for high-end laptops with its new Galaxy Book Pro models.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400), while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 price begins from $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,300). Both laptops will be available for pre-orders starting today. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold colour options, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will go on sale in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze shades. Information on the India launch of the new models was not announced during the global event.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 variants that have 13.3-inch and 15-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. Apart from the display difference, both Galaxy Book Pro models have the same list of specifications. The laptops come with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and maximum 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The laptops also have up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro models come with full-HD AMOLED displays

Photo Credit: Samsung

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack. The Galaxy Book Pro series also has an LTE variant that comes with a nano-SIM card slot.

Samsung has provided AKG-backed sound along with Dolby Atmos audio technology. The Galaxy Book Pro laptops also carry a 720p webcam.

The Galaxy Book Pro models have a Pro Keyboard that includes a scissor mechanism and a travel length of one millimeters. The laptops also have a fingerprint reader.

Samsung has provided a 68Whr battery on the Galaxy Book Pro 15 model, while the Galaxy Book Pro 13 has a 63Whr battery. Both laptops also come with 65W USB Type-C fast charger.

The Galaxy Book Pro 13 measures 304.4x199.8x11.2 mm and weighs up to 0.88 kilograms. The larger Galaxy Book Pro 15 measures 355.4x225.8x11.7mm and weighs up to 1.05 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications

Similar to the Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 also has two different variants — the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 with a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED display and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 with a 15-inch Super AMOLED display. Both laptops have full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and include touchscreen support. They are also powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. Samsung has also offered up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops come with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E Ready), Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm jack. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 also has optional 5G connectivity that comes through a built-in nano-SIM card.

Just like the Galaxy Book Pro, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 models have AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos audio support. The laptops also have the Pro Keyboard and a preloaded fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 models come with a 65W USB Type-C fast charger. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 includes a 63Whr battery, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 has a 68Whr battery.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 measures 302.5x202.0x11.5mm and weighs 1.04 kilograms (Wi-Fi only model). The Galaxy Book Pro 360 15, on the other hand, measures 354.85x227.97x11.9mm and weighs 1.3 kilograms.

