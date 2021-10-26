Technology News
Samsung Launches New Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Laptops With Windows 11

The new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops start at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 56,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 October 2021 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung US

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G in the lineup comes with S Pen support

Highlights
  • Samsung’s new Galaxy Book is already available for purchase in the US
  • New Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with a 15.6-inch LED display
  • Samsung has provided up to 512GB of storage on Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

Samsung Galaxy Book lineup has been expanded in the US with the launch of the new Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G. The new laptops all come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and offer 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Book models also run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Additionally, Samsung has offered stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 720p HD webcam along with a dual array microphone. The laptops also include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and come in an aluminium build. The Galaxy Book Odyssey carries a rugged-style body.

Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G price

The new Samsung Galaxy Book comes with a starting price of $749.99 (roughly Rs. 56,300) and features a Silver colour option. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey and new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G start at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,05,100). The Galaxy Book comes in a Mystic Black colour option, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G has a Mystic Silver shade.

Samsung has started selling the new Galaxy Book in the US through the Samsung.com site and BestBuy.com. It will also be available through Best Buy retail locations starting November 15. However, the Galaxy Book Odyssey and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will go on sale through the Samsung.com and BestBuy.com sites from November 11.

Details about the pricing and availability of the new Galaxy Book models in global markets are yet to be revealed.

In April, Samsung launched its previous Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models with features including fast charging and touchscreen (optional) support.

Samsung Galaxy Book specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display with touch support and is powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with 8GB RAM. It also has an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor option that carries 16GB RAM. Both versions come with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics as standard. The laptop also comes with 256GB and 512GB SSD options.

samsung galaxy book refresh image Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book (Refresh) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display
Photo Credit: Samsung US

 

Samsung has provided two 2W speakers for stereo audio, along with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 as well as two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2, and an HDMI port. The laptop also includes a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the new Galaxy Book packs a 54Wh battery and weighs 1.59 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display, 170-degree viewing angle, and a 5.4mm slim bezel. The display also includes 300 nits of peak brightness and an anti-glare coating on top. Under the hood, the new Galaxy Book Odyssey has an Intel Core i7-11600H processor, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3050Ti Max-Q graphics and 8GB, 16, and 32GB RAM options. The laptop also has 512GB and 1TB SSD storage.

samsung galaxy book odyssey refresh image Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Refresh

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey (Refresh) offers a 5.4mm thin bezels
Photo Credit: Samsung US

 

On the multimedia front, the new Galaxy Book Odyssey has two 2W stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos. The laptop also has a Pro keyboard with Numeric keys.

The new Galaxy Book Odyssey includes two USB Type-C and three USB 3.2 ports. It also comes with a microSD card slot and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Samsung has packed an 83Wh battery with the new Galaxy Book Odyssey. The laptop also weighs 1.85 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is based on Windows 11 Home and comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD AMOLED display with touch support. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. It also has an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor option, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version. Both options have Intel Iris Xe graphics as standard.

For an enhanced experience, the new Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is paired with an S Pen. The laptop also has a Pro keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Sub-6GHz connectivity. Further, the laptop has a Thunderbolt 4 port alongside two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

The new Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G packs a 63Wh battery and weighs 1.10 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book (Refresh) Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book (Refresh) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.59 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey (Refresh) Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey (Refresh) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.85 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.10 kg
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak

