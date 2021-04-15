Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop has allegedly been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing suggests that the laptop will feature 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The specifications of the laptop were shared by a tipster in February, claiming that this particular laptop will be powered by an Arm-based Qualcomm laptop “which will be the fastest Qualcomm processor ever in G.Book”. Meanwhile, a few more renders of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 have been shared by tipster Evan Blass. The renders show the laptops connectivity ports.

As per Wi-Fi Alliance listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go will run Windows 10, and three model numbers, NP340XLA, NP345XLA and NT345XLA. The laptop was previously spotted on Bluetooth SIG and US FCC listing with model numbers NP340XLA and NP345XLA.

Earlier, specifications revealed by tipster WalkingCat claimed that this Samsung laptop could sport 14-inch full-HD displays. The tweet also claimed that it could be powered by an ARM-based Qualcomm SoC (Qualcomm 7c/ 8cx). It will reportedly be offered in LPDDR4x 4GB + UFS 128GB (Qualcomm 7c model) and LPDDR4x 8GB + UFS 256GB (Qualcomm 8cx model) configurations.

As compared to Samsung Galaxy Book Go, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are said to be powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors with a choice of embedded or discrete (Nvidia GeForce MX450) graphics. Furthermore, the laptops may be shipped in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. They both may come equipped with full-HD AMOLED displays. A report said that these models may come equipped with Thunderbolt 4 ports and LTE cellular modem.

In the meanwhile, Evan Blass aka @evleaks has leaked new renders, as shared by SamMobile, showing the Galaxy Book Pro 360 variant to sport two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A slot, and an HDMI connector. Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28, and it is quite possible that the company could launch the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Go.

