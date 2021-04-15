Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go Spotted on Wi Fi Alliance, New Galaxy Book Pro 360 Renders Surface Online: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, New Galaxy Book Pro 360 Renders Surface Online: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Book Go has previously been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and US FCC websites.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 April 2021 18:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Go Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, New Galaxy Book Pro 360 Renders Surface Online: Reports

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 renders previously shared by @evleaks

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go may feature a Qualcomm SoC
  • It may be comes equipped with 14-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go to run on Windows 10

Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop has allegedly been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing suggests that the laptop will feature 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The specifications of the laptop were shared by a tipster in February, claiming that this particular laptop will be powered by an Arm-based Qualcomm laptop “which will be the fastest Qualcomm processor ever in G.Book”. Meanwhile, a few more renders of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 have been shared by tipster Evan Blass. The renders show the laptops connectivity ports.

As per Wi-Fi Alliance listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go will run Windows 10, and three model numbers, NP340XLA, NP345XLA and NT345XLA. The laptop was previously spotted on Bluetooth SIG and US FCC listing with model numbers NP340XLA and NP345XLA.

Earlier, specifications revealed by tipster WalkingCat claimed that this Samsung laptop could sport 14-inch full-HD displays. The tweet also claimed that it could be powered by an ARM-based Qualcomm SoC (Qualcomm 7c/ 8cx). It will reportedly be offered in LPDDR4x 4GB + UFS 128GB (Qualcomm 7c model) and LPDDR4x 8GB + UFS 256GB (Qualcomm 8cx model) configurations.

As compared to Samsung Galaxy Book Go, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are said to be powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors with a choice of embedded or discrete (Nvidia GeForce MX450) graphics. Furthermore, the laptops may be shipped in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. They both may come equipped with full-HD AMOLED displays. A report said that these models may come equipped with Thunderbolt 4 ports and LTE cellular modem.

In the meanwhile, Evan Blass aka @evleaks has leaked new renders, as shared by SamMobile, showing the Galaxy Book Pro 360 variant to sport two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A slot, and an HDMI connector. Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28, and it is quite possible that the company could launch the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Go.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Samsung Galaxy Book Go Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, New Galaxy Book Pro 360 Renders Surface Online: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s 8 Richest People Now Have a Combined Net Worth of $1 Trillion
  2. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  4. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy From Local Firm CleanMax
  5. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  6. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Benchmarking Site
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  8. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
  9. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5, Out Friday
  10. Mumbai Officials Say 24-Hour Deliveries Allowed After Zomato Calls Out Swiggy
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android
  2. iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased
  3. Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed, Base Variant Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  4. Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums
  5. Facebook Testing Video Speed Dating App Called Sparked: Report
  6. Google Assistant Rolls Out New Feature to Find Lost iPhone
  7. Dogecoin Rides Elon Musk’s Tweet to Reach Rs. 10 Mark: All You Need to Know About the ‘Joke’ Cryptocurrency
  8. Flipkart Acquires Cleartrip to Strengthen Its Online Presence
  9. Samsung Adds Smart Classes to 80 More Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools Across 17 States
  10. Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com