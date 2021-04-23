Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200) in the US, as per a report. The Galaxy Book Go is expected to be launched in two models with an ARM-based CPU. Meanwhile, first video renders of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 have been shared online by a tipster. The South Korean company will launch these laptops at its next Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event scheduled to take place on April 28.

The first report comes from WinFuture in which the publication claims that Samsung Galaxy Book Go will initially be launched with Windows 10 Home because “Windows 10X is not yet finished (translated)”. Furthermore, there are reports that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Book Go in two variants — one with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C and the other with the third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform.

The notebook has allegedly been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, FCC listings and Wi-Fi Alliance platforms. A report says that the Galaxy Book Go model with Qualcomm 7c will have 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS storage. The model with Qualcomm 8cx will have 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS storage configuration. It is likely to be launched at The Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28.

Meanwhile, a new video render of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 has been shared on Twitter as well as on Voice (via SamMobile) by known tipster Evan Blass. The render shared on Twitter is of the Galaxy Book Pro 360, and shows the convertible laptop's 360-degree hinge, touchscreen display, an S Pen, a full-sized keyboard, three USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot, and one headphone jack. In comparison, the Galaxy Book Pro has two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, one HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are expected to ship in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. They may come equipped with 11th-Generation Intel Core processors, offered with a choice of embedded or discrete (Nvidia GeForce MX450) graphics, and full-HD AMOLED displays.

