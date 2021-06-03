Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptops With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2021 11:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptops With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Go features a military-grade build and offers a 14-inch full-HD display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go will go on sale in select markets later this month
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G specifications are yet to be detailed
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G were unveiled on Thursday, June 3 as the company's ‘always-on, always-connected' laptops. The new models come with Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chips (SoCs) and run on Microsoft Windows 10. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are also equipped with a 180-degree folding hinge. Additionally, Samsung has provided other features on the two laptops including Dolby Atmos support and preloaded Microsoft Your Phone app. The new laptops by the South Korean company are designed to compete with popular Chromebooks and are targeted at people looking for a computer to meet their remote work and study requirements.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G price

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the Wi-Fi only variant. There's also an LTE version of the laptop that is yet to receive an official price tag. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will go on sale in select markets from June.

Pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G are yet to be announced. But Samsung has said the 5G-enabled model will be available later this year. Both Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G will debut with a silver finish, the company mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G both will come with a build that is claimed to have passed military-grade, MIL-STD-810G tests. The laptops will have a 180-degree hinge and come with slim bezels. The Galaxy Book Go-series also get the Microsoft Your Phone app preinstalled. It will let you sync your smartphone to the laptops. The company has also integrated the Samsung TV Plus service, with its icon located in the Windows menu.

In terms of technical specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go runs on Windows 10 Home (configurable to Windows 10 Pro) and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) TFT display. The laptop is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with an Adreno GPU and carries 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. The Snapdragon chip was recently launched by Qualcomm for entry-level laptops. The Galaxy Book Go also has 64GB and 128GB of eUFS storage options.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also microSD card support. Further, the LTE variant of the Galaxy Book Go comes with a Nano SIM card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go features a 720p HD webcam and a digital microphone. It comes with a 42.3Wh battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 25W USB Type-C fast charger. The laptop measures 323.9x224.8x14.9mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms.

Samsung has not provided detailed specifications of the Galaxy Book Go 5G. However, it has reveal that the laptop will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G and include Wi-Fi 6.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Weight 1.38 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G
OS Windows 10 Home
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book Go price, Samsung Galaxy Book Go specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G price, Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Donald Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet, Will Not Return Online

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptops With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 43 Percent Indians Use the Internet, Maharashtra Most Savvy: Report
  2. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  3. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  9. Realme GT 5G Price and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 13 Series May Sport Larger Battery Capacities Than iPhone 12
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C20 Plus Set to Launch on June 11: Expected Specifications
  2. Noise Air Buds Mini TWS Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y73 India Launch Tipped to Be ‘Within a Week’, Price and Render Leaked Online
  4. Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 With MediaTek 8183 SoC Launched
  5. WhatsApp Trying to Force Users to Accept New Policy Before Data Protection Law Comes: Centre to High Court
  6. Britain's Royal Navy Tests AI to Counter Missile Attacks for the First Time
  7. Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, Gamin Forerunner 55 Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Pre-Registrations Cross 20-Million Mark, Still No Release Date
  9. Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched in India
  10. Mozilla Firefox 89 Blocks Cross-Site Cookie Tracking By Default in Private Browsing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com