Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G were unveiled on Thursday, June 3 as the company's ‘always-on, always-connected' laptops. The new models come with Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chips (SoCs) and run on Microsoft Windows 10. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are also equipped with a 180-degree folding hinge. Additionally, Samsung has provided other features on the two laptops including Dolby Atmos support and preloaded Microsoft Your Phone app. The new laptops by the South Korean company are designed to compete with popular Chromebooks and are targeted at people looking for a computer to meet their remote work and study requirements.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G price

Samsung Galaxy Book Go price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the Wi-Fi only variant. There's also an LTE version of the laptop that is yet to receive an official price tag. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will go on sale in select markets from June.

Pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G are yet to be announced. But Samsung has said the 5G-enabled model will be available later this year. Both Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G will debut with a silver finish, the company mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G both will come with a build that is claimed to have passed military-grade, MIL-STD-810G tests. The laptops will have a 180-degree hinge and come with slim bezels. The Galaxy Book Go-series also get the Microsoft Your Phone app preinstalled. It will let you sync your smartphone to the laptops. The company has also integrated the Samsung TV Plus service, with its icon located in the Windows menu.

In terms of technical specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go runs on Windows 10 Home (configurable to Windows 10 Pro) and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) TFT display. The laptop is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with an Adreno GPU and carries 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. The Snapdragon chip was recently launched by Qualcomm for entry-level laptops. The Galaxy Book Go also has 64GB and 128GB of eUFS storage options.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also microSD card support. Further, the LTE variant of the Galaxy Book Go comes with a Nano SIM card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go features a 720p HD webcam and a digital microphone. It comes with a 42.3Wh battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 25W USB Type-C fast charger. The laptop measures 323.9x224.8x14.9mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms.

Samsung has not provided detailed specifications of the Galaxy Book Go 5G. However, it has reveal that the laptop will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G and include Wi-Fi 6.