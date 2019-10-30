Technology News
Samsung will offer both 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen size variants of both Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 13:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion feature Wireless PowerShare feature to wirelessly charge other devices

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Flex sports convertible design with a 360-hinge
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Ion has a tradition laptop design
  • Both laptops pack backlit keyboards and AKG Stereo speakers

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are the latest premium laptops to join Samsung's portfolio. Unveiled at the ongoing Samsung Developers Conference, the new laptops are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors and come with the company's Wireless PowerShare feature that will allow the consumers to charge their other devices like phones, smartwatches, and earbuds wirelessly with the laptop touchpad. Samsung claims that Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are world's first laptops with QLED displays.

According to Samsung, even though Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion provide enhanced productivity on-the-go, they feature unique designs for different needs. The Galaxy Book Flex sports a 360-degree hinge to convert the laptop into a tablet and includes S-Pen. The Galaxy Book Ion, on the other hand, has the regular laptop design with a magnesium body. The company also says the laptops are certified as a part of Intel's Project Athena that means these should offer at least 9 hours of real-world battery life.

There is no word on the pricing right now, but Samsung has said that the new laptops will go on sale starting December in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion specifications

Both Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be offered in 13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920x1080 pixels) display and 15.6-inch QLED FHD (1920x1080 pixels) display options. The laptops also include Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) connectivity, AKG Stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, 69.7Whr battery.

In terms of the differences, the Galaxy Book Flex comes with 10th generation Ice Lake Intel Core processor. The 13.3-inch model will get Intel Iris Plus Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics, whereas the 15.6-inch version will get Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics with 2GB GDDR5 video RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, or Intel UHD Graphics.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Book Flex laptop include up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB NVMe SSD, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C port, UFC-microSD combo, and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, on the other hand, will include 10th generation Comet Lake Intel Core processor. In terms of the GPU, RAM, and storage, the 13.3-inch model of the laptop will get Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD, whereas the 15.6-inch model will have Nvidia GeForce MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2GB Graphic Memory or Intel UHD Graphics with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1 Sodimm slot as well as up to 1TB NVMe SSD and 1 SSD expandable slot.

Among other specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion will feature one Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, UFC-microSD combo, and a headphone jack.

“The introduction of Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion, the first Project Athena-verified laptops from Samsung and both based on 10th Gen Intel Core, showcase what can be achieved when we bring great engineering talent together to work towards a united vision of a new computing experiences of the future,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13 Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
OSWindows 10
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus Graphics
Weight1.15 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
OSWindows 10
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus Graphics
Weight1.52 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13 Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
OSWindows 10
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus Graphics
Weight0.97 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15 Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
OSWindows 10
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus Graphics
Weight1.19 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion specifications, Samsung
