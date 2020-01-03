Samsung has added a cheaper model to its Galaxy Book Flex portfolio in the form of Galaxy Book Flex Alpha ahead of CES 2020. The 2-in-1 convertible offers a QLED display, Active Pen support, and is touted to offer 17.5 hour battery life. The Alpha variant is claimed to be a thin and light model weighing just at 1.19 kg, and being just 13.9mm thick. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors, and comes with a fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is priced starting at $829.99 (roughly Rs. 59,300) for the base configuration, and it will be made available in a single Royal Silver colour option. The laptop is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha specifications

There's a 360 degree hinge on the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha that allows it to be bent into the tablet mode, lie down flat on a smooth surface, or be propped up in tent mode. The 2-in-1 has a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) QLED display with max 600nits brightness and 100 percent colour volume. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors, and Samsung hasn't detailed which one options just yet. It integrates Intel UHD graphics, offers 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and 256GB and 512GB storage options. There's up to 1TB of SSD (NVMe) support, fingerprint scanning support, and has a backlit keyboard as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha has two 1.5W stereo speakers, 720p HD camera, and a dual array digital mic. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), USB Type-C port, HDMI port, microSD slot, and two USB 3.0 ports. The frame is made out of aluminium, and the battery capacity is at 54Wh. As mentioned, the laptop is touted to last up to 17.5 hours (depending on usage), and it also comes with a Fast Charge feature as well. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha measures at 304.9x202x13.9mm, and weighs about 1.19kgs.