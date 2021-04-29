Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is offered with Intel Core i5/ Core i7 processors.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 April 2021 18:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung US

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha has two 1.5W stereo speakers

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is offered with up to 16GB RAM
  • The laptop has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 for wireless connectivity
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha gets a 720p webcam

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha laptop has been launched in the US. The South Korean technology company has directly listed the laptop on its US website for pre-orders without talking about it during the Galaxy Unpacked event in which it launched Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, and Galaxy Book Odyssey. It is the successor to last year's Galaxy Book Flex Alpha and offers the same 2-in-1 convertible design. The Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5/ Core i7 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is available for pre-booking in the US on the company website. The laptop with Intel Core i5 processor starts at $849 (roughly Rs. 63,000), and one with Intel Core i7 processor can be purchased at a price of $1,049 (roughly Rs. 77,700) in Black and Silver colour options. Customers in the US can also utilise trade-in offers that start from $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) to buy the new Samsung laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha laptop offers a 2-in-1 convertible design. It sports a 13.3-inch QLED full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touchscreen display that offers 400 nits brightness indoors and 600 nits in outdoor mode. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5/ Core i7 processor. The one with Intel Core i5 processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and SSD 256GB storage, and the one with Intel Core i7 CPU gets 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha has an aluminium build, a backlit keyboard, and a large glass trackpad. Customers also get a 720p webcam, dual-array microphones, and two 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. There is a fingerprint sensor for security, and it runs Windows 10 Home. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop measures 12x7.95x0.55 inches and weighs 2.62 pounds (roughly 1.18kg).

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.18 kg
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
