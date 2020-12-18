Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Flex 2 5G, Galaxy Book Ion 2, Notebook Plus 2 Laptop Models Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 features up to a 15.6-inch display and is powered by Intel’s 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 December 2020 16:43 IST


Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 supports Smart S Pen

Highlights
  • Galaxy Book Flex 2 starts at KRW 1.84 million (roughly Rs. 1.23 lakh)
  • Samsung's new Galaxy Book lineup comes with Tiger Lake CPUs
  • Some of the Galaxy Book models come with Nvidia GPUs

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2, and Samsung Notebook Plus 2 laptop models have been launched in South Korea. All four models come with dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics cards and Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. They are offered in multiple configurations and boast of a stylish design with powerful performance. The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2 is based on the Intel Evo platform ensuring high-performance, stability, and portability.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2, Samsung Notebook Plus 2: Price

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 comes in 13.3- and 15.6-inch models with a starting price of KRW 1.84 million (roughly Rs. 1.23 lakh), which goes up to KRW 2.83 million (roughly Rs. 1.89 lakh). It is offered in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G comes in a Royal Silver colour option for the sole 13.3-inch display that is priced at KRW 2.75 million (roughly Rs. 1.83 lakh).

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2 starts at KRW 1.38 million (roughly Rs. 92,300) and goes up to KRW 2.44 million (roughly Rs. 1.63 lakh) depending on the configuration. Samsung Notebook Plus 2 comes with a 15.6-inch display, Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, and two colours — Mystic Gray and Pure White. Pricing for this variant has not been shared. There is also a variant with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and an additional Blade Black colour option. It's priced from KRW 755,00 (roughly Rs. 50,000) to KRW 1.94 million (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh).

The laptop models will be up for pre-orders (in Korean) from the December 21 to the December 31, with availability beginning January 1, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with Samsung's Smart S Pen. It features up to a 15.6-inch display and is powered by Intel's 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processor with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. It comes with a fourth generation SSD for storage. You get a 13-megapixel camera as well. The 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 has the same specifications and features along with cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2 specifications

The Galaxy Book Ion 2 by Samsung boasts of an ultra-slim and lightweight design. It features up to a 15.6-inch display with expandable memory and an SSD slot. It comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GPU as well. The 13-3-inch model weighs just 970 grams and is 12.9mm thick.

Samsung Notebook Plus 2 specifications

It features a 15.6-inch display with upgraded RAM and storage. It can be equipped with either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI GPU or an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2, Samsung Notebook Plus 2, Intel, Nvidia
Telangana Government Site Flaw Exposed Sensitive Data of All Its Employees, Pensioners; Fixed Only After Three Months
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: A New Hope and a Teary Goodbye

