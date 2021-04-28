Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey With Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey With Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) price starts at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,900), while Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey begins at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,04,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 April 2021 21:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey With Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) and Galaxy Book Odyssey have up to 1TB storage
  • Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) comes in an LTE option
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey features two distinct colours

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) and Galaxy Book Odyssey were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on Tuesday alongside the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. The new Galaxy Book models are not as high-end as the new Galaxy Book Pro versions, but nonetheless, Samsung has provided a list of features to make both Galaxy Book (2021) and Galaxy Book Odyssey compelling options at this time when demand of value-oriented laptops is at peak thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey price

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) price starts at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the Wi-Fi only variant and $649 (roughly Rs. 48,300) for the LTE model. The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available with a price tag of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,04,200). On the other hand, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models start at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400).

The new Galaxy Book (2021) will debut in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Book Odyssey will come in a single Mystic Black colour option. Both laptops will go on sale in select markets from May 14.

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LCD panel and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor (going up to Core i7), along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The laptop also offers a maximum of 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

samsung galaxy book 2021 image Samsung Galaxy Book 2021

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

For input, the Galaxy Book (2021) has the Pro Keyboard that Samsung has also offered on its Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models. The laptop also comes with an optional fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop also has an option for LTE support that comes along with a nano-SIM card slot.

The Galaxy Book (2021) includes Dolby Atmos audio and packs a 54Whr battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 65W USB Type-C charger. The laptop measures 356.6x229.1x15.4mm and weighs 1.55 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey specifications

Just like the Galaxy Book (2021), the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey carries a 15.6-inch full-HD LCD panel and is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX3050Ti Max-Q and Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 Max-Q graphics options. The laptop has up to 32GB of DDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity options. It also has two USB Type-C, three USB 3.2, an HDMI, RJ45, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is the Pro Keyboard along with a fingerprint reader-equipped power key. The laptop also has Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung has provided an 83Whr battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 135W USB Type-C charger. The laptop measures 356.6x229.1x17.7mm and weighs 1.85 kilograms.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Weight 1.59 kg
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Weight 1.85 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 2021 price, Samsung Galaxy Book 2021 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 2021, Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey price, Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey With Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Dell Unveils Latitude 7320 Detachable, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  6. Telegram Update Brings Payments 2.0, Mini Profiles, More
  7. Vivo V21 Series Goes Official With 3 New Models
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Update Brings April Security Patch and Bug Fixes
  9. Poco F3 GT May Launch as Rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in India
  10. Asus ZenFone 8 Launch Date Set for May 12, to Sport Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey With Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Has Sold 7.8 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles Since Launch, 3.3 Million in Q4 2020
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting May 2021 Security Patch, Improved Camera Performance With Update
  5. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Goes Live in India for People Aged 18-44 Years: How to Register
  6. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  7. Google’s Argentina Domain Was Briefly Owned by a Web Designer, Who Bought It for Rs. 215
  8. Poco F3 GT India Launch Tipped, Could Be Rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
  9. Ironheart MCU Disney+ Series Taps Chinaka Hodge as Head Writer: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A41, Galaxy M01 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com