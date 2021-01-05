Samsung's teased its new OLED panels for laptops, highlighting their superior image quality. Samsung Display teased the qualities its OLED screens for laptops will have through a video uploaded on YouTube. The South Korean tech giant said that the new screens will offer cinematic and ultrapure colours. The OLED screens will also offer great visibility during outdoor operations in the sun, as claimed by Samsung in the video. The OLED screens for laptops will offer 85-percent HDR coverage, as per Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant teased the new OLED panel laptop lineup through a video shared on YouTube titled Samsung OLED for laptops: Superior Image Quality.

Samsung claimed on the video that its OLED screens will offer 120-percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, as compared to a conventional screen that offers 74-percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Other advantages of the company's new OLED screens for laptops include true black colours (0.0005 nits) and a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The OLED screens will also have bright highlights and details in dark scenes, as per Samsung. Samsung ended the video by saying that its OLED screens for laptop will breathe life into each frame.

Samsung's 2021 laptop lineup was unveiled last month and includes Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2, and Samsung Notebook Plus 2. While none of these laptops use OLED screens, it is likely that Samsung will launch more laptops later this year that will use OLED displays.

Samsung is set to host The First Look 2021 event tomorrow, January 6. It is possible that Samsung will unveil more details about its laptop lineup with OLED screens at the occasion.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.