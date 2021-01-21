Technology News
Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March

Samsung Display will produce very large quantities of 14-inch panels initially.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 January 2021 17:58 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Currently, most laptops offer displays that have 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Display says graphics card needed to handle these displays
  • 90Hz OLED display are claimed to perform on par with 120Hz LCD
  • The displays offer smoother-looking visuals

Samsung Display, the display manufacturing arm of Samsung Electronics, has announced that it will begin mass production of the world's first 90Hz OLED (organic light emitting diode) panel from March this year. The South Korean company claims that this display with 90Hz refresh rate has a “high-speed driving performance on par with that of 120Hz LCD (displays)”. Till now, scores of smartphones have debuted with displays that have 90Hz refresh rate. Several OEMs are expected to launch laptops or notebooks with 90Hz OLED screens later this year.

As per a press release, Samsung Display Chief Executive Officer Joo Sun Choi has said that the company will initially produce very large quantities of 14-inch, 90Hz OLED displays for laptops and notebooks. Currently, most laptops offer displays that have 60Hz refresh rate. “OLED display panels can best satisfy the diverse consumer needs for laptops used in telework, online education, video streaming, and gaming,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung Display says that it believes consumers will quickly want to shift to OLED displays offering a 90Hz refresh rate because these displays will offer smoother-looking visuals. This happens because they will render static images 90 times a second. Therefore, OLED screens with high refresh rates allow for a more vibrant gaming and movie watching experience.

However, Samsung Display says that consumers will need to have a high-specification graphics card installed to power the display with refresh rate. It also claims that their OLED panels with 90Hz refresh rate offer 10 times faster screen response time as compared to the ones in the market. “In fact, the 90Hz OLED display offers high-speed driving that is actually on par with that of 120Hz LCD screens,” the company said.

