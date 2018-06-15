Successor to last year's Chromebook Plus, the Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 has been announced on Thursday by the South Korean giant in New Jersey, US. The 2-in-1 convertible will be made available in the country starting June 24 across Best Buy stores and Bestbuy.com at a starting price of $499.99 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Key highlights of the laptop include Chrome OS, a built-in pen, and a sleek and slim design profile. Material used on the convertible are a combination of aluminium alloy, glass, and plastic.

Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 specifications

The second-gen Samsung Chromebook Plus runs Chrome OS out-of-the-box, and sports a 12.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) touchscreen display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. At the core, the Chromebook Plus v2 gets an Intel Celeron 3865Y processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The convertible also comes with Intel HD 615 graphics.

There is a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor that has an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities. On the front, the Chromebook Plus v2 gets a 1-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, the laptop has two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are 1.5Wx2 stereo speakers, the battery is sized at 39Wh, while the weight of the computer is 2.93 pounds or about 1.33kg.

"Today's consumers want to be able to maximise their communication while also expressing their creativity wherever they are, and the new Samsung Chromebook Plus fulfils that need. For those who choose Chrome OS, we wanted to give them a lot of reasons to choose the new Samsung Chromebook Plus, as it is designed especially for people who never stop moving, to match their pace and magnify their creativity," said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America.