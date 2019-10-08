Technology News
Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ With Google Assistant Support Launched

Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ have access to Google Play Store for Android apps.

Updated: 8 October 2019 17:34 IST
Samsung Chromebook 4+

Highlights
  • Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ are already available to buy
  • Samsung has launched the new Chrombook models in the US
  • Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ have nearly identical specifications

Samsung on Monday launched the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ in the US. The new Chrome OS-powered laptops bring Google Assistant support, apart from access to the Google Play Store for Android apps. Samsung says the two new Chromebooks, which are nearly identical to each other in terms of specifications and already available for purchase, bring “real performance and sleek design to the tablet at a highly accessible price point.” The company also says the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ bring upgrades over the previous generation of Samsung Chromebook models.

Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ price and availability

The Samsung Chromebook 4 price has been set at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 16,400), while the Samsung Chromebook 4+ will be available at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,400). The new Chromebook models from the South Korean electronics giant are already available to buy in the US via Best Buy and Samsung.com. There is no indication of when the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ will be brought to other markets.

samsung chromebook 4 full Samsung

Samsung Chromebook 4

 

Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ specifications

As we mentioned earlier, the specifications of the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are nearly identical to each other. While the Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) display, the Chromebook 4+ has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels). Another difference can be found in the fact that the Chromebook 4 has a single USB Type-C port, while the Chromebook 4+ has two such ports. All other specifications, apart from dimensions and weight, remain the same.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ run on the Intel Celeron N4000 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 600 integrated graphics. Buyers have a choice between 4GB and 6GB of LPDRR4 RAM, and between 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, USB Type-A (v3.0) port, microSD multimedia card reader, and a single headphone/ mic combo jack.

Both the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ come in Platinum Titan colour options, and feature island-style keyboards. There are stereo speakers on board (two 1.5W speakers), and a 720p HD webcam. Both laptops are powered by 39Whr batteries, and ship with 30W USB Type-C power adapters. While the Samsung Chromebook 4 measures 287.9x202.3x16.7mm and weighs 1.18kg, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ measures 359.7x244.9x16.5mm and weighs 1.7kg.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Laptop

Samsung Chromebook 4 Laptop

Display size11.60-inch
Display resolution1366x768 pixels
ProcessorIntel Celeron Processor
RAM6GB
OSChrome
Battery Capacity5070mAh
GraphicsIntel Graphics
Weight1.18 kg
Samsung Chromebook 4+ Laptop

Samsung Chromebook 4+ Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorIntel Celeron Processor
RAM4GB
OSChrome
Battery Capacity5070mAh
GraphicsIntel Graphics
Weight1.70 kg
