Samsung India on Wednesday launched the "world's biggest curved monitor" for gaming enthusiasts and business professionals for Rs. 1,50,000. A 49-inch ultra-wide curved QLED monitor, the Samsung CHG90 was first unveiled in June this year, and hit certain markets in August. It has now arrived in India, and is already available to purchase via Samsung's online store. The Samsung CHG90 will also become available to buy via retail stores soon.

"Samsung has always been at the forefront of consumer-centric innovations and the launch of QLED curved monitor is in line with that very commitment," Puneet Sethi, Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, told reporters in New Delhi at the monitor's launch event.

The Samsung CHG90 49-inch curved monitor supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) for improved contrast and colour depth. On Tuesday, Samsung also announced that the CHG90 had become the first monitor to be certified as DisplayHDR compliant by Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA).

"Up until recently, there had been no standard specification for the HDR performance of PC monitors and laptop computer displays. But earlier this year, VESA, an international non-profit that sets and supports industry-wide interface standards for displays, established the DisplayHDR standard," the company's blog post read, adding, "When granting DisplayHDR 600 certification to the CHG90, VESA cited the monitor's use of HDR to elevate contrast ratio (3,000:1), colour accuracy and overall presentation vibrancy as an industry standard-setter."

Getting back to the India launch, Samsung says the CHG90 monitor offers an "eye saver mode" to enhance eye comfort, obstruct blue light, and reduce eye fatigue, apart from its Flicker Free tech.

The Samsung CHG90 curved QLED monitor has a curvature of 1800R, an aspect ratio of 32:9 (3480x1080 pixels), and provides a 1ms motion picture response time to prevent "ghost" images. The monitor also boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Ports on the Samsung CHG90 include 2 HDMI ports, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, USB Hub, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 3.5mm audio in.

