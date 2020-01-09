Technology News
loading
  CES 2020: Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Fingerprint Sensor, Arrives Next Month in India

CES 2020: Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Fingerprint Sensor, Arrives Next Month in India

Samsung also plans to launch a variant called Portable SSD T7, which lacks the fingerprint sensor and will the shelves in Q2 2020.

Updated: 9 January 2020 12:24 IST
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch comes in black and silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard
  • It is claimed to offer a sequential read speed of 1,050MBps
  • Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch will be available in India next month

Samsung has launched the Portable SSD T7 Touch at CES 2020. The successor to Samsung's T5 portable SSD, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is claimed to be at least twice as fast as its predecessor. But the major draw of the Portable SSD T7 Touch is enhanced security, as the new storage device comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch retains the compact form factor and metallic build, and is all set to hit the shelves next month in multiple markets, including India.

Talking about specifications, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is claimed to deliver read and write speeds of 1,050MBps and 1,000MBps respectively. This is a significant speed boost compared to the promised 540MBps transfer speed offered by its predecessor, the Samsung Portable SSD T5 (Review). However, Samsung notes that its latest offering can reach peak performance when used with an NVMe interface. It follows the USB 3.2 (Gen 2) standard and is backwards compatible.

samsung portable ssd t7 touch body Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch comes in black and silver colour options

 

Aside from the fingerprint sensor, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch offers AES 256-bit hardware encryption and password protection function on top of it. It also comes with what Samsung calls a Motion LED, which is essentially a regular LED around the fingerprint sensor to alert users about the usage status of the device. Samsung will also launch a variant called Samsung Portable SSD T7 that lacks the fingerprint sensor and will become available in Q2 2020.

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch features an aluminium casing and weighs 58 grams. Other technical specifications include UASP mode support, USB Type-C-to-C and USB Type-C-to-A connectivity, and RoHS2 compliance. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch comes in black and silver colours, and will hit the shelves in over 30 countries next month. In India, it will be available February onwards priced at. Rs. 11,999 for the 500GB variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 1TB storage option. The 2TB capacity model will set buyers back by Rs. 36,999. Samsung will also bundle in a three-year limited warranty with its latest offering.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch, Samsung Portable SSD T7, CES, CES 2020, Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Price in India, Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
