Samsung has launched the Portable SSD T7 Touch at CES 2020. The successor to Samsung's T5 portable SSD, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is claimed to be at least twice as fast as its predecessor. But the major draw of the Portable SSD T7 Touch is enhanced security, as the new storage device comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch retains the compact form factor and metallic build, and is all set to hit the shelves next month in multiple markets, including India.

Talking about specifications, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is claimed to deliver read and write speeds of 1,050MBps and 1,000MBps respectively. This is a significant speed boost compared to the promised 540MBps transfer speed offered by its predecessor, the Samsung Portable SSD T5 (Review). However, Samsung notes that its latest offering can reach peak performance when used with an NVMe interface. It follows the USB 3.2 (Gen 2) standard and is backwards compatible.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch comes in black and silver colour options

Aside from the fingerprint sensor, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch offers AES 256-bit hardware encryption and password protection function on top of it. It also comes with what Samsung calls a Motion LED, which is essentially a regular LED around the fingerprint sensor to alert users about the usage status of the device. Samsung will also launch a variant called Samsung Portable SSD T7 that lacks the fingerprint sensor and will become available in Q2 2020.

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch features an aluminium casing and weighs 58 grams. Other technical specifications include UASP mode support, USB Type-C-to-C and USB Type-C-to-A connectivity, and RoHS2 compliance. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch comes in black and silver colours, and will hit the shelves in over 30 countries next month. In India, it will be available February onwards priced at. Rs. 11,999 for the 500GB variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 1TB storage option. The 2TB capacity model will set buyers back by Rs. 36,999. Samsung will also bundle in a three-year limited warranty with its latest offering.

