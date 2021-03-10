Technology News
Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering, Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499

Samsung 980 is offered in three storage options, starting from 250GB.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 March 2021 16:13 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD offers maximum storage of 1TB

Highlights
  • Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD has an advanced thermal design
  • Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is claimed to be 6 times faster than SATA SSDs
  • Host Memory Buffer links directly to DRAM on host processor

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD has been launched in India as the first DRAM-less offering from the South Korean tech giant. It replaces the 970 EVO NVMe M.2 SSD. The storage drive is also cheaper than its predecessor and is also claimed to be 56 percent more energy efficient as well. It is offered in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB versions. The low price point is primarily due to the DRAM-less design of the storage drive. Pricings for Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD go up to Rs. 16,999.

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD price in India, availability

Samsung announced the 980 NVMe M.2 SSD via a press release stating that in India, the SSD is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 250GB variant, Rs. 8,999 for the 500GB model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 1TB variantThe 980 NVMe M.2 SSD will be available via leading online and offline platforms, including the official Samsung website. Samsung hasn't announced a release date for the SSD in India yet.

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD specifications

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD features a DRAM-less hardware. DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is used for mapping contents of an SSD, without which it becomes difficult to quickly and efficiently access data. Samsung has utilised a Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology that helps directly link the SSD to the host processor's DRAM. Samsung has also equipped the SSD with the latest version V-NAND and claims that it is six times faster than SATA SSDs.

Through Samsung Magician management software, Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD can utilise the new Full Power Mode to run graphic intensive games or heavy files. Samsung has also upgraded the Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 by allotting a bigger buffer storage area in the drive. Samsung has also improved the heat dissipation through its Dynamic Thermal Guard technology.

Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500MBps and 3,000MBps, while random read and write performances are rated as high as 500K IOPS and 480K IOPS, respectively.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Satvik Khare
