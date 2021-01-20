Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD has been launched as a successor to the popular Samsung 860 SSD. The new 870 Evo boasts of “38 percent higher random read performance” and “30 percent improved sustained performance” over the Samsung 860 Evo SSD. It comes in up to 4TB capacity and offers compatibility with many computing devices as well as advanced Windows features. Samsung 870 Evo uses Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC memory for reliable performance. There are five capacities available and all of them boast of maximum possible sequential read and write speeds on SATA interface.

Samsung 870 Evo price

Samsung 870 Evo comes in five capacities - 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The 250GB SSD is priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700) and the company has not shared pricing for the other capacities. According to a report by The Verge, the 500GB model is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900), 1TB costs $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300), 2TB costs $269.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000), and the 4TB model costs $529.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

As of now, there is no information on international availability for Samsung 870 Evo.

Samsung 870 Evo specifications, features

Samsung 870 Evo uses the SATA 6Gbps interface and comes in a 2.5-inch form factor. It has a Samsung controller and uses the company's V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) memory. In terms of DRAM, the 250GB and 500GB models come with 512MB LPDDR4 DRAM, the 1TB variant comes with 1GB, 2TB variant comes with 2GB, and 4TB comes with 4GB LPDDR4 DRAM. The USP of these new 870 Evo SSDs is the sequential read and write speeds that Samsung claims to be Up to 560MBps and up to 530MBps, respectively. These are the maximum possible speeds with a SATA interface.

Samsung 870 Evo uses Samsung Magician as its management software and has 98K Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) random read speed and 88K IOPS random write speed. For terabytes written (TBW) rating, Samsung says the 4TB model is rated 2,400TBW, the 2TB model is rated 1,200TBW, 1TB model is rated 600TBW, 500GB model is rated 300TBW, and lastly, the 250GB model is rated 150TBW.

