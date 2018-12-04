Samsung on Tuesday launched its recently unveiled affordable solid state drive (SSD) lineup in India, the Samsung 860 QVO SSD. Launched globally last month in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the new lineup has been brought to India in all three storage capacities. The Samsung 860 QVO SSD is built on the company's high-density 4-bit multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash architecture, and the company says the lineup makes "terabyte capacities more accessible to the masses" thanks to their affordable price tags.

In India, Samsung has priced the 1TB variant of the 860 QVO SSD at an MSRP of Rs. 11,249. The 2TB model has been priced at Rs. 18,749, while the 4TB model has been priced at Rs. 32,499. It will go on sale in the country from January 2019. To recall, prices in the US started at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). The Samsung 860 QVO SSD (Review) is a SATA-based 2.5-inch SSD features 4-bit V-NAND and an MJX controller that can provide read speeds up to 550MBps and write speeds of up to 520MBps.

Samsung 860 QVO SSD Review

Additionally, the SSD comes with Intelligent TurboWrite technology, that is claimed to accelerate speeds while "maintaining high performance for longer periods of time." The endurance of the SSD is rated at 1,440 TBW (terabytes written) for the 4TB drive; 720 TBW and 360 TBW for the smaller 2TB and 1TB drives, respectively.

Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, commented on the launch, saying, "There is a rise in demand for higher capacities and greater performance when it comes to storage devices as consumers, today, are producing, sharing and using more high resolution files, which include graphic intensive games and 4K videos... Samsung continues to lead the move toward multi-terabyte SSDs with the introduction of Samsung 860 QVO, delivering fast performance, exceptional speed, reliability and value to more consumers around the world"