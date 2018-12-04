NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung 860 QVO Range of Affordable SSDs Launched in India, Starting Rs. 11,249

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung 860 QVO Range of Affordable SSDs Launched in India, Starting Rs. 11,249

Samsung has priced the 1TB variant of the 860 QVO SSD at an MSRP of Rs. 11,249.

Highlights

  • Samsung 860 QVO SSD 1TB variant starts at Rs. 11,249
  • The 2TB model is priced at Rs. 18,749, and the 4TB model at Rs. 37,499
  • Samsung 860 QVO SSD will go on sale in India from January 2019

Samsung on Tuesday launched its recently unveiled affordable solid state drive (SSD) lineup in India, the Samsung 860 QVO SSD. Launched globally last month in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the new lineup has been brought to India in all three storage capacities. The Samsung 860 QVO SSD is built on the company's high-density 4-bit multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash architecture, and the company says the lineup makes "terabyte capacities more accessible to the masses" thanks to their affordable price tags.

In India, Samsung has priced the 1TB variant of the 860 QVO SSD at an MSRP of Rs. 11,249. The 2TB model has been priced at Rs. 18,749, while the 4TB model has been priced at Rs. 32,499. It will go on sale in the country from January 2019. To recall, prices in the US started at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). The Samsung 860 QVO SSD (Review) is a SATA-based 2.5-inch SSD features 4-bit V-NAND and an MJX controller that can provide read speeds up to 550MBps and write speeds of up to 520MBps.

Samsung 860 QVO SSD Review

Additionally, the SSD comes with Intelligent TurboWrite technology, that is claimed to accelerate speeds while "maintaining high performance for longer periods of time." The endurance of the SSD is rated at 1,440 TBW (terabytes written) for the 4TB drive; 720 TBW and 360 TBW for the smaller 2TB and 1TB drives, respectively. 

Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT and Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, commented on the launch, saying, "There is a rise in demand for higher capacities and greater performance when it comes to storage devices as consumers, today, are producing, sharing and using more high resolution files, which include graphic intensive games and 4K videos... Samsung continues to lead the move toward multi-terabyte SSDs with the introduction of Samsung 860 QVO, delivering fast performance, exceptional speed, reliability and value to more consumers around the world"

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung 860 QVO SSD, Samsung India, SSD, Solid State Drives
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
China to Punish IP Infringers After US Trade Truce
Astronomers Discover Over 100 New Exoplanets
Pricee
Samsung 860 QVO Range of Affordable SSDs Launched in India, Starting Rs. 11,249
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Display Hole for Front Camera Launches December 10
  5. A 7-Year-Old Is YouTube’s Highest-Paid Star Worldwide
  6. Xiaomi Beats Apple in Wearable Devices Shipments in Q3 2018: IDC
  7. OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
  8. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  9. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  10. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.