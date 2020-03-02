Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Launched in China: Price, Release Date, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion series been launched in China, and will go on sale from March 18.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 March 2020 21:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is listed in two sizes

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Ion starts at CNY 9,999
  • The laptops were announced in October 2019
  • There is no word as to when the Galaxy Book Ion will come to India

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy laptops in China, the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion. First announced last year, the laptops are currently up for pre-orders in the country, and will go on sale from March 18. The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is the company's premium laptop, and its 13.3-inch model weighs just 970 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion price

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13, Galaxy Book Flex 15, Galaxy Book Ion 13, and Galaxy Book Ion 15 laptops were first announced in October 2019, at the Samsung Developers Conference. At the time, the company hadn't detailed pricing of the four models.

In China, it appears only the 13.3-inch variant of the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion has been launched, with the Core i7 model priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,600) and the Core i5 model priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,04,200). They will go on sale from March 18, and are currently up for pre-orders. While Samsung has listed both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models of Galaxy Book Flex, only 13.3-inch model is currently listed on e-commerce sites, in Core i5 + 512GB SSD and Core i7 + 1TB SSD variants, priced at CNY 10,499 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500) and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,35,600) respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, Galaxy Book Flex specifications

Both Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be offered in 13.3-inch QLED full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display and 15.6-inch QLED full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display options. The laptops also include Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) connectivity, AKG Stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, 69.7Whr battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion include 10th generation Comet Lake Intel Core processors. In terms of the GPU, RAM, and storage, the 13.3-inch model of the laptop will get Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD, whereas the 15.6-inch model will have Nvidia GeForce MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2GB Graphic Memory or Intel UHD Graphics with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1 Sodimm slot as well as up to 1TB NVMe SSD and 1 SSD expandable slot.

Among other specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion will feature one Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, UFC-microSD combo, and a headphone jack. The Galaxy Book Flex also comes with 10th generation Ice Lake Intel Core processor. The 13.3-inch model will get Intel Iris Plus Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics, whereas the 15.6-inch version will get Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics with 2GB GDDR5 video RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, or Intel UHD Graphics.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Book Flex laptop include up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB NVMe SSD, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C port, UFC-microSD combo, and a headphone jack.

