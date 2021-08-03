RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition were launched in India on Tuesday. Both new laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and have up to 512GB SSD storage. The RedmiBook Pro is designed for professionals and people working from home, while the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is aimed at students learning remotely. The laptops feature full-HD displays and are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Xiaomi has also preloaded Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition 2019 with both its new RedmiBook models. Additionally, the laptops are eligible for free Windows 11 upgrade, when available. Xiaomi has also pre-installed its Mi Smart Share app for easy sharing files between compatible devices.

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition price in India, launch offers

RedmiBook Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration that is available in Charcoal Grey colour option. In contrast, the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 512GB option. Both laptops will go on sale in the country from 12pm (noon) on Friday, August 6. The availability will take place through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

In terms of launch offers, the RedmiBook Pro will include an up to Rs. 3,500 instant discount that will be given to customers making its purchase with an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, on the other hand, will be available with up to Rs. 2,500 instant discount for HDFC Bank customers.

RedmiBook Pro specifications

The RedmiBook Pro runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display. The laptop also carries a scissor-mechanism keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, along with a 100cm trackpad with support for Windows Precision Drivers and multi-touch inputs. Under the hood, there is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor with maximum clock speed of 4.4GHz, coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz. You'll also get 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

RedmiBook Pro comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Connectivity options on the RedmiBook Pro include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 5, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 2.0, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. There is also an SD card reader.

Xiaomi claims that the RedmiBook Pro has a boot time of less than 12 seconds, and it reboots in less than 25 seconds. The machine is also touted to have a wake time of less than two seconds.

The RedmiBook Pro carries two 2W speakers with DTS Audio to deliver a stereo sound experience. You can also customise the audio output through the preloaded DTS Audio app.

For attending video conferences, the RedmiBook Pro has a 720p webcam along with dual microphones. The laptop also includes a large air intake vent to maintain temperature. Besides, it is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition specifications

Similar to the RedmiBook Pro, the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition comes with Windows 10 Home and has the same 15.6-inch full-HD display. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, however, has a watered-down 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a maximum clock speed of 4.1GHz, along with a choice of 256GB SATA SSD or 512GB NVMe SSD. It also comes with 8GB of RAM at 3200MHz clock speed.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition shares a list of similarities with the RedmiBook Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition also carries stereo speakers along with DTS Audio and a range of connectivity options that includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB as well as HDMI ports. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.