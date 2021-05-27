Technology News
RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition price starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,200), while RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition begins at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2021 15:11 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition comes with a 90Hz display

Highlights
  • RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 refreshed with AMD Ryzen CPUs
  • The new laptops come with AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs
  • RedmiBook Pro models have 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 have received new Ryzen Edition models, three months after the launch of their Intel counterparts. The new laptops come with AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. However, apart from the distinct processors, the latest RedmiBook Pro models are almost similar to their Intel versions that were launched this year in February. The laptops come with a full-HD display and include features such as DTS Audio, USB Type-C charging, and a fingerprint sensor-equipped power key. Both models also run on Windows 10 Home edition.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition, RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition price

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition price begins at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,200) for the Ryzen 5 variant and goes up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,900) for the Ryzen 7 option. The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition, on the other hand, starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,900) for the Ryzen 5 option. However, its Ryzen 7 version is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,600).

Both RedmiBook Pro models are currently available for pre-orders in China in a Grey colour option. Details about their availability and pricing in other regions are yet to be revealed.

The Intel version of the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,500).

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition specifications

The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition features a 14-inch display with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also comes with 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, along with AMD Radeon Graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

On the connectivity front, the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition has two USB Type-C and two USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Since it is backed by an AMD Ryzen CPU, you won't get a Thunderbolt 4 port which is available on the Intel-powered RedmiBook Pro models.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition also has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Further, there are two 2W speakers with DTS Audio.

Xiaomi has provided a standard-size, backlit keyboard with a key travel of 1.3mm. The laptop also has a touchpad and a 720p webcam. It packs a 56Whr battery that supports charging through a bundled 65W USB Type-C adapter. Moreover, the laptop measures 315.6x220.4x17.25mm and weighs 1.4 kilograms.

RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition specifications

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 3,200x2,000 pixels resolution. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, paired with Radeon AMD graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. There is also 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Aside from the differences on the display and processor ends, the RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition is identical to its 14-inch sibling. There are connectivity options including USB Type-C, USB-A, and HDMI as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v.5.1. The laptop also has two 2W speakers with DTS Audio. It also comes with a full-size, three-backlit keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel.

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition packs a 70Whr battery that supports charging through the bundled 100W USB Type-C adapter. The laptop measures 350.1x242.3x17.9mm and weighs 1.8 kilograms.

Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.42 kg
Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.80 kg
