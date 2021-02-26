Technology News
RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched, Redmi AirDots 3 Debut as Well

RedmiBook Pro 14 starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000), while RedmiBook Pro 15 carries a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 February 2021 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 both come with an aluminium-alloy build

Highlights
  • RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 have Nvidia MX450 graphics option
  • New RedmiBook laptops also come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • Redmi AirDots 3 are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of music playback

RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 were launched in China on Thursday, alongside the Redmi K40 series of smartphones. The new RedmiBook Pro models come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and feature Thunderbolt 4 ports. The laptops also carry aviation-grade aluminium-alloy build. In addition to RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15, Xiaomi brought Redmi AirDots 3 affordable true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The earbuds are designed to deliver up to seven hours of music playback on a single charge. The Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds come with a charging case that is claimed to increase the battery life to 30 hours.

RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, Redmi AirDots 3 price, availability

RedmiBook Pro 14 price starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the Intel Core i5 + Intel Xe graphics variant. It will, however, be available at a discounted price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,800) during the first sale. RedmiBook Pro 14 also comes in an Intel Core i5 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics option at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,800) and an Intel Core i7 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics model at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,600).

In contrast, RedmiBook Pro 15 Intel Core i5 + Intel Xe graphics variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500), Intel Core i5 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000), and the Intel Core i7 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 71,100).

Redmi AirDots 3 are priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,200).

RedmiBook Pro 14 and Redmi AirDots 3 will be available for purchase in China from March 4, while RedmiBook Pro 15 will go on sale starting March 15. However, their availability and pricing in the global markets are yet to be revealed.

RedmiBook Pro 14 specifications

RedmiBook Pro 14 runs on Windows 10 Home, along with Xiaomi's proprietary XiaoAi AI assistant and MIUI+ software for multitasking and file sharing between the laptop and a Xiaomi phone. The laptop features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display and 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also includes 300 nits of brightness and supports DC dimming. Under the hood, RedmiBook Pro 14 has up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB GDDR5) graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. There is also 512GB of PCIe SSD storage as standard.

Xiaomi has provided a full-size three colours backlit keyboard with a key travel of 1.3mm. The laptop also includes a trackpad as well as a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

In terms of connectivity, RedmiBook Pro 14 has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as a USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack. The laptop also includes dual stereo speakers along with DTS Audio.

RedmiBook Pro 14 packs a 56Whr battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of backup on a single charge. The laptop also comes bundled with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter that brings fast charging. RedmiBook Pro 14 measures 315.6x220.4x17.25mm and weighs 1.46 kilograms.

RedmiBook Pro 15 specifications

RedmiBook Pro 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3,200x2,000 pixels) display that brings 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, along with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB DDR5) graphics and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM. The laptop also comes with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage as standard.

Just like RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 has a full-size three colour backlit keyboard. The keyboard, however, has 1.5mm of key travel. It is paired with a trackpad and a fingerprint sensor-integrated power button.

RedmiBook Pro 15 includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There are also dual stereo speakers along with DTS Audio. The laptop packs a 70Whr battery that is rated to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge. It is bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter.

Lastly, RedmiBook Pro 15 measures 350.1x242.3x17.9mm and weighs 1.79 kilograms.

Redmi AirDots 3 specifications

Redmi AirDots 3 come as the successor to last year's Redmi AirDots 2. The earbuds feature a QCC3040 chipset and are available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that comes along with aptX Adaptive codec. There is an inbuilt battery on the earbuds that delivers up to seven hours of music playback time. The earbuds also come with the charging case that has a 600mAh battery to deliver a total of up to 30 hours of usage.

redmi airdots 3 image Redmi AirDots 3

Redmi AirDots 3 comes with a charging case that includes a 600mAh battery
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Xiaomi has integrated XiaoAi AI voice assistant into the Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds. There are also multi-functional touch controls. The earbuds come with the ability to offer instant viewing for connection and battery status when paired with a MIUI-based smartphone.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 14 Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 14 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.46 kg
Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.79 kg
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
