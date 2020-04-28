Technology News
RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Said to Launch in India Soon

RedmiBook trademark was registered by Xiaomi in India earlier this year.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 28 April 2020 17:28 IST
RedmiBook and Mi laptops will launch as soon as possible, according to a tipster

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s RedmiBook may launch in India soon
  • Manu Jain reportedly gave the information to retailers
  • Lockdown in the country may create hurdles in the launch

RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops may be headed to India soon, if a claim by a tipster is to be believed. RedmiBook and Mi-laptops have been long due in India, and Xiaomi even registered a trademark for RedmiBook in the country earlier this year. In February, the RedmiBook 13 notebook was expected to launch but that did not materialise. Now, with the new information, expectations are again set to grow, however, there is still no official word on the launch of a RedmiBook or Mi laptop.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed in a tweet that Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain recently told retailers RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops will launch in India soon.

As per the tweet, Jain did not provide any concrete details about the launch though. It could mean that Xiaomi is ready to launch the products but COVID-19 pandemic and the current nationwide lockdown might be stopping the company from going ahead with it.

Due to the lockdown, all mobile phone and computer shops are closed and e-commerce operators are also not allowed to sell non-essential products like laptops and mobiles phones. Currently, the lockdown is in place until May 3 but there is no certainty over the lifting of lockdown after that as on now. Therefore, even if the RedmiBook is launched before the relaxations, it would be very difficult for Xiaomi to sells the laptops.

Previously, the RedmiBook brand trademark was registered in India by Xiaomi. The registry was seen on the Intellectual Property India website. After that, there was speculation that a RedmiBook laptop could be coming to India in the days or months to come but that did not happen.

Further reading: RedmiBook, Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, Mi Notebook
